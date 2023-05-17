Garnacho spoke about his future in the National Team, will he play for Argentina?

Garnacho’s representative expressed that “it would be a blessing” for him to play in the Argentine National Team. In turn, he assured that Spain did a bad job to convince him to play for them when he had the opportunity. “He is convinced,” said Enrique de Lucas, his representative.

news news–summary news–55-81″>

The representative of Alejandro Garnacho, Enrique de Lucas, He assured that the footballer feels very excited about wearing the shirt of the Argentine National Team and that it would be a blessing for himsince he feels great affection for all his maternal family in the country.

«For him (Garnacho) it was not a trauma at all, quite the opposite. When that possibility of being able to play with a team like Argentina’s opens up, it’s not a problem, it’s a blessing.. He feels great appreciation for all of his maternal family, especially for his (Argentine) grandparents, and he has felt that way since he was little, ”revealed the representative of the Madrid-born soccer player.

As for Spain, he acknowledged that there were approaches with the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) to make it part of the youth teams, but that “they agreed late that it existed”: “They mismanaged to convince him. It is true that the Spanish National Team has tried to make a rapprochement, because they are already late. “Garna” has it totally decided”.

«‘Garna’ has listened to everyone, because it is true that they have not said no to anyone in the past, but words are one thing and facts are another thing. In the end, what convinces you is what people do for you and what really shows you, nothing more“, De Lucas closed on the final decision of the 18-year-old footballer.



