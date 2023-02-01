Home Entertainment Garrigou-Lagrange, Dana Gioia, Tolkien’s metaphysics, and more
Garrigou-Lagrange, Dana Gioia, Tolkien's metaphysics, and more

Garrigou-Lagrange, Dana Gioia, Tolkien’s metaphysics, and more

Jul 30, 2021

This episode contains clips of highlights from episodes 38-41
and 44 of the Catholic Culture Podcast.

38 – Garrigou-Lagrange, The Sacred Monster of Thomism – Matthew
Minerd
https://www.catholicculture.org/commentary/episode-38-sacred-monster-matthew-k-minerd/

39 – Composing Liturgical Music That’s Noble, Accessible…and
Sacred – Paul Jernberg
https://www.catholicculture.org/commentary/episode-39-composing-liturgical-music-thats-noble-accessible-and-sacred-paul-jernberg/

40 – Tolkien and Aquinas – Jonathan McIntosh
https://www.catholicculture.org/commentary/episode-40-tolkien-and-aquinas-jonathan-s-mcintosh/

41 – The Neo-Colonial West Is Forcing Abortion on Africa –
Obianuju Ekeocha
https://www.catholicculture.org/commentary/episode-41-neo-colonial-west-is-forcing-abortion-on-africa-obianuju-ekeocha/

44 – Catholics Need Poetry. But Do We Want It? – Dana Gioia

https://www.catholicculture.org/commentary/episode-44-catholics-need-poetry-but-do-we-want-it-dana-gioia/

