Gary Oldman, very critical of his work for the Harry Potter saga: “It’s mediocre”

On a recent broadcast of Josh Horowitz’s Happy Sad Confused podcast, Gary Oldman was very critical of himself. Specifically, the Oscar-winning actor described his interpretation of Harry Potter’s wizard and godfather, Sirius Black, in the aforementioned saga as mediocre.

Oldman, 65, referred to that work because it is the one that has hit the most among the young audience, which in turn is the one that demands the most autographs.

“I think my work is mediocre. Maybe if I had read the books like Alan (Rickman), if I had been ahead of the curve, if I had known what was coming, I honestly think I would have acted differently. Yes. I mean, this is just mine… My wife usually tells me ‘don’t be ridiculous,'” said the star of The Perfect Assassin.

But in putting his career in retrospect, Oldman was also ruthless with other roles he took on. “In my career, I would put everything on the fire, burn it and do it all over again,” said the interpreter of Lee Harvey Oswald in JFK (Oliver Stone), Count Dracula in Dracula (Francis Ford Coppola) and Winston Churchill in Darkest Hour (Joe Wright).

“It’s like anything. If I sat down and looked at something and said, ‘Oh my God. I am incredible’. That would be a very sad day, because you want to improve the next thing,” she analyzed.

“It’s very subjective. It’s such a personal thing that you’re seeing; that other people don’t see. It’s not disrespectful to someone who tells me, ‘Oh, I really love you in that movie’ while I’m thinking, ‘I’m terrible in that movie, what are they talking about?’ “It’s not that,” she rounded off.

In his presentation, Oldman went further: “And you also have that thing of thinking that maybe you’re communicating something in a scene and then you look at it and say, ‘Oh, I wasn’t doing that.’ So, it’s being picky about your own work, which is healthy, as long as it doesn’t weaken you. And old work is old work.”

Oldman first appeared in the Harry Potter franchise in 2004’s The Prisoner of Azkaban. He reprized his role in Goblet of Fire, Order of the Phoenix, and The Deathly Hallows, Part 2.

