Gatekeeper – From Western Shores

Origin: Vancouver / Canada

Release: 24.03.2023

Label: South Cross Music

Duration: 48:58

Genre: Epic Metal

The Canadian scene is very tightly woven. I just had it with me two weeks ago Odinfist I have a band from Vancouver in my player, so I’m having déjà vu today. None other than Tyler “Tex” Anderson strengthens the crew on the new and third complete Gatekeeper Album.

It sounds very complicated, but the band’s discography is filled with demos, EPs and live releases in addition to the studio albums. The mastermind in the band is still called Jeff Blackeven if the lead guitarist Adam Bergen in the meantime Kenny Kroecher replaced. As mentioned above Tyler Anderson since last year for Jean-Pierre Abboud on the microphone. The occupations on the bass have remained stable David Messier and on the drums Tommy Tro. Both were already on the last longplayer East Of Sun and the EP Grey Maiden active.

On black wings

But enough of the substitution bench. The question has to be how it sounds Gatekeeper anno 2023 with a new cast? In any case, the start went perfectly. The title track, which you HERE can listen to, pulls ahead quickly and Tyler Anderson fits in well with the band and offers a very good performance.

Unlike the album by Odinfist his voice is much better integrated into the band. Of course, this is also due to the fat production, which makes a big sound. Not every True Epic fan won’t like this, but it’s the band’s choice to sound epic and modern.

But Anderson’s voice also sounds wonderfully flexible. From the high head voice, without being annoying, to fast numbers like Death On Black Wingsto the gentle singing of the medieval-looking one Shadow And Stone can cover the entire spectrum.

The keepers of the gates to the epic world

Gatekeeper open everything From Western Shores correct. Nevertheless, everyone has their favorite songs. In addition to the perfect triple at the start, I like it Nomads and the final Keepers Of The Gate particularly good. The somewhat quieter songs like Exiled King and Desert Winds are in no way inferior to the other material at first glance, but set less accents after the end of the album run.

Therefore, the best choice remains such a song as the final one Keepers Of The Gate. Great melodies meet a driving rhythm fraction. But the skilful change of rhythm in the middle section and the subsequent immersion in slow, epic melodies also dominate Gatekeeper perfect.

Conclusion

Gatekeeper Present themselves on their third album in a very versatile way. From Western Shores offers an entertaining journey through all facets of epic metal, from the swift pounder to the final Keepers Of The Gate. Sometimes it’s the raised fist that drives us and then again it’s a battle anthem that pulls us along. epic 8 / 10



Line Up

Tyler “Tex” Anderson – Gesang

Jeff Black – Rhythmusgitarre

Adam Bergen – Leadgitarre

Tommy Tro – drums

David Messier – Bass

Tracklist

01. From Western Shores

02. Death on Black Wings

03. Shadow and Stone

04. Exiled King

05. Nomads

06. Twisted Towers

07. Desert Winds

08. Keepers of the Gate

