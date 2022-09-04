Xi’an News Network News directed by three Chinese-speaking female directors Zhang Aijia, Li Shaohong, and Chen Chong, the film “There is Her in the World“, which brings together actors such as Zhou Xun and Zheng Xiuwen, will be released on September 9 in the “Mid-Autumn Festival”. The reporter learned that “There is Her in the World” shows the bravery, kindness, strength and responsibility of ordinary people by telling the healing story of ordinary people looking for love and hope in difficult situations.

The three stories of “There is Her in the World” were jointly directed by Zhang Aijia, Li Shaohong, and Chen Chong, of which Zhang Aijia and Chen Chong also served as screenwriters for their respective story chapters. In order to present an in-depth interpretation of the lives of urban women, the director focuses the camera on three groups of story characters: mother-in-law (played by Zhou Xun and Xu Di), couple (played by Yi Yang Qianxi and Huang Miyi), and husband and wife (played by Zheng Xiuwen and Feng Delun). The delicate language of the lens shows a vivid picture of life: the daughter-in-law and mother-in-law have broken through the traditional emotional model with love and strength from differences of positions to mutual dependence; long-distance couples who are looking forward to reunion use a mobile phone to connect their thoughts , From helplessness to strong acceptance in the event of a sudden change, it is all about the two-way love of love; the relationship between husband and wife is changed beyond recognition by real life, but when you think of how you fell in love with each other at first, you will regain your confidence in marriage.

Preparations for “There Is Her” began in early 2020. At the end of the year, the director and cast were officially announced. The film creation under the background of the epidemic was even more difficult, and the production process was much longer than expected. Multiple groups of people were filming in Beijing, Hong Kong and other cities, and even encountered to many difficulties. The film is about to be staged warmly now, which has made many fans look forward to it.

Zeng Shixiang, an all-media reporter from Xi’an Press