‘Gator’ Rivers, former Harlem Globetrotters member, dies

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Larry “Gator” Rivers, who helped integrate Georgia high school basketball before playing for the Harlem Globetrotters and becoming county commissioner in his native Savannah, died on Saturday. He was 73 years old.

Rivers died of cancer, Chatham County Commission Chairman Chester Ellis told the Savannah Morning News. Campbell & Sons Funeral Home says Rivers died at a hospital in Savannah.

Rivers was a sophomore on the Black Beach High School team that won the first Georgia High School Association basketball tournament to include black and white players in 1967. He made the all-state team, graduated from the Savannah High School in 1969. He then became a small-college All-American with Moberly Junior College in Missouri and was named a point guard for his conference’s All-Team at what is now Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph.

He subsequently played for and coached the Harlem Globetrotters for 16 years, where he teamed up for a time with Russell Ellington, his high school coach.

