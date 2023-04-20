Gazi Xie Mengwei’s new play “Secret Warfare in the Jungle” starts to play the role of an undercover policeman who goes through the drug cave alone step by step-Qianlong.com.cn

Source title: Gazi Xie Mengwei’s new play “Secret War Jungle” starts to play an undercover policeman who breaks through the drug cave and takes every step of the way

On April 20, 2023, the movie “Secret War Jungle” starring actor Xie Mengwei was officially launched in Chuxiong Yi Autonomous Prefecture, Yunnan. The movie “Secret War Jungle” tells the story of the male protagonist Song En (actor Xie Mengwei) in order to destroy the dark forces that are poisoning the local side and the deeper characters hidden behind him. Infamous as a traitor in the police force, he lurked in the dark forces and became a pawn of a criminal organization. He embarked on a lonely road of playing games with the dark forces alone, full of dangers. In the end, he cooperated with the police inside and outside to smash the dark story. In the plot, the character “Song En” played by Xie Mengwei broke into the drug lord alone. Xie Mengwei is a tough guy actor, this time he plays an undercover anti-drug policeman who bears the burden of humiliation, works alone in a drug cave, and is dedicated to eradicating cancer. His acting skills will definitely bring different surprises to the audience. At the opening ceremony, Xie Mengwei said: “The anti-narcotics police is a high-risk occupation that “walks on the tip of a knife”. In order to maintain the stability of the country and social peace, many anti-narcotics policemen have sacrificed their young and precious lives. I hope I can pass this time. It is an opportunity to participate in the anti-drug police, reproduce the bravery and fearlessness of the anti-drug police, and pay tribute to the anti-drug heroes.” See also Yang Mi is still the third largest shareholder of Jiaxing Media, Jiaxing Media’s business map inventory network revealed that Jiaxing Media owed 100 million yuan-DoNews The film is thrilling and full of high energy. There are mostly action scenes. It can be said that Xie’s Meng Wei and many powerful veteran actors fight from beginning to end in the film. From the male protagonist “Song En” (played by actor Xie Mengwei) full of oppression and hidden missions, the undercover road full of tension, true and false drug lords cunning rabbit three caves, evil is not suppressing violence with violence, and the tough guy’s hormones are rampant throughout the process. No matter how real the plot is, without personal experience, we will never truly understand the difficulties of the front-line anti-drug police. So, what we can really do is pay tribute to the anti-narcotics police and pay tribute to the unsung heroes. And stay away from drugs and love life.

