Source Title: La Koradior 10th Anniversary Haute Couture Art Release Show Huamei Appears in China International Fashion Week

On September 12, 2022, La Koradior, a haute couture dress brand under Winner Fashion Group (3709.HK), held the closing ceremony of the 25th anniversary of China International Fashion Week at the 751D·PARK79 can in Beijing. Set art release show. The theme of this release show is “Folk Art Revival”, which draws inspiration from the rhyme of oriental porcelain, integrates traditional Chinese elements – pastel porcelain, and interprets it from the aspects of “color”, “shape”, “quality”, “rhyme” and so on. The essence of traditional Chinese culture, combined with the brand’s unique understanding of Western luxury aesthetics, presents the audience with a beautiful haute couture show that blends Chinese and Western styles. Oriental Porcelain Rhythm, Folk Renaissance La Koradior’s 10th anniversary haute couture art release show presents 50 sets of gorgeous show models in four series, gazes at fashion with porcelain art, explores the rich inspiration brought by the revival of folk art, and integrates flowers, especially the brand flower Phalaenopsis. Emotional change, convey the brand style of sensibility, luxury and romance. In the design of the show, the brand is also unique, visiting “Jingdezhen”, which is known as the world‘s porcelain capital, and integrating the traditional art of “Chai Kiln”, a traditional model of Chinese and Western integration, to infinitely extend the aesthetics of porcelain art. Porcelain Art Aesthetics With its unique silhouette, flowing lines, elegant colors and other characteristics, pastel porcelain is a family of its own, and it is also the source of inspiration for the design of this series. La Koradior takes the brand color purple and the brand flower Phalaenopsis as the keynote, uses the aesthetics of porcelain art to describe the beauty of the glaze color derived from nature, and uses the outline of the porcelain to express the graceful and luxurious posture of women. Every detail is full of oriental poetry and culture. Inheritance, meaningful new life. Porcelain art beauty The colors are bright and prudent, and the powder is soft and elegant. This series shows the beauty of blue and white porcelain as a whole. The elegant colors of blue waves are selected to create the artistic conception of blue mist and rain. The show is elegant and luxurious, just like a landscape painting, which collides with the softness that contains the rhythm of porcelain and is different from nature. La Koradior also uses flowers and traditional porcelain patterns to perceive the decorativeness expressed by Chinese patterns, interpreting the beauty of the combination of porcelain and clothing. Porcelain art retrospective The outline of porcelain is gentle and gentle, and it is different from the beauty of Western three-dimensional structure. The La Koradior series integrates the two, so that every haute couture dress has both the elegance and nobility of the eastern and western royal families, so that the connection between Chinese and Western The aesthetic gold silk weaving is classic, fluttering with luxurious charm, presenting artistic dresses with the high-definition spirit of the brand of “to perfect ingenuity”. Porcelain Art Classics Porcelain, as a traditional Chinese intangible cultural heritage, contains the most original beauty of China. La Koradior uses luxurious gold, elegant white and Chinese red, showing a strong Chinese charm from the color of the dress; the overall series outline design combines elegant porcelain and European architecture, showing the brand’s style with Western tailoring technology. It complements each other, sublimates the luxurious and elegant style of combining Chinese and Western, and pays tribute to the brand’s continuous haute couture art for ten years. Especially for the “rare flowers and birds” haute couture dresses in this series, La Koradior draws inspiration from the style of Qianlong pastel porcelain, and combines Chinese and Western artistic beauty with the brand’s flower phalaenopsis, so that the entire haute couture dress is It is full of Chinese beauty of “hundred birds facing the phoenix” and “hundred flowers blooming”. Starlight shines, join in the grand event At the 10th anniversary of La Koradior’s high-definition art conference, Xie Yingling, the host of “Movie Channel”, who is a friend of the brand, Gong Ni, an associate professor at the Central Academy of Fine Arts, Su Mang, executive chairman of the China International Fashion Week Strategic Development Committee, and a group of new-generation actors Shi Nan, Zhong Wenguan, Wang Qianguo, Wang Peiyi, An Hongdou, Yu You and others wore La Koradior haute couture dresses to attend. In addition, many industry leaders, artists, fashionistas, mainstream media and brands SVIP came to the scene to help out The release show will witness the beauty of Chinese and Western luxury in the La Koradior Haute Couture art release show and the splendid moment of the brand’s 10th anniversary. See also The majority of Manifattura Sesia to the Ethica Global Investments fund The folk art revival returns with honor La Koradior’s 10th Anniversary Haute Couture Art Show has come to an end, and the 25th Anniversary of China International Fashion Week and China Fashion Awards 2022 Awards Ceremony will be held ceremoniously. La Koradior won the 2022 Fashion Brand Award. It actively promotes the revival of traditional Chinese culture, shows the beauty of Chinese fashion to the world, and conveys the confidence of the Chinese nation’s culture, which deserves more brands to learn from. Yuan Qiong, Vice President of Winner Fashion Group, was awarded the 2022 Fashion Brand Award on behalf of La Koradior A Decade of Drawings, a Tribute to the Classic Cape Skirt La Koradior originated from European classical, and has a unique understanding and expression of Western luxury aesthetics. On the occasion of the tenth anniversary of the brand, returning to oriental aesthetics from Western inspiration, together with the brand design consultant Albino Damato, he studied traditional Chinese art, and explored the advanced customization of Chinese and Western styles. La Koradior’s 10th Anniversary Haute Couture Art Exhibition is also based on the theme of the folk art show, presenting a decade-old collection of heavy-craft dresses, showing the brand’s ten-year oriental porcelain charm and craftsmanship. Fashion bloggers are also wearing luxurious dresses to explore the haute couture art exhibition and appreciate the wonderful art of the collection. Enjoy the luxury and the future La Koradior’s exploration of porcelain art presents the artistic beauty of the combination of Chinese and Western art, which makes the 10th anniversary of the Haute Couture art show shine, and also evokes the oriental aesthetic inspiration of folk art renaissance. As Ms. Hu Lifen, the brand director of La Koradior, said: “For ten years, we have been creating works of art that combine the East and the West. Behind every haute couture dress is a meaningful Chinese story, which La Koradior will pass on to the world. Folk art revival.” Hu Lifen, Brand Director of La Koradior A classic moment of ten years, opening a new era for the brand. As the first brand of the winner fashion group to enter the metaverse, through the virtual spokesperson of the 25th anniversary of China International Fashion Week, Xiaomei, the luxury and elegant interpretation of the show “Gaoyushenghua”, let the world see the classical beauty of Chinese fashion. In the future, La Koradior will unlock more possibilities, so stay tuned! About La Koradior La Koradior was founded in 2012, inspired by La Scala Opera House, constantly exploring in terms of structure, materials, contours, etc., and expressing structural changes, three-dimensional shapes and musical emotions in architecture through clothing. La Koradior uses sophisticated fabrics, intricate craftsmanship, and wrap-around draping techniques on ready-to-wear garments to outline a woman’s moving lines and elevate the beauty of women. It also transforms women wearing La Koradior into luxurious, elegant and charming ladies. About Winner Fashion Group Winner Fashion Holdings Limited (stock code: 3709.HK) has been deeply involved in China‘s high-end women’s apparel industry since its establishment in 2007. The company was listed on the main board of Hong Kong in 2014. In 2019, the integrated brand was listed collectively. The Group is principally engaged in the design, promotion, marketing and sales of high-end women’s clothing, including dresses, skirts, trousers, sweaters, coats, coats and accessories. At present, the group has eight independent brands: Koradior, La Koradior, Koradior elsewhere, NAERSI, NAERSILING, NEXY.CO, CADIDL, FUUNNY FEELLN. See also "Pride and Prejudice"丨When can I meet my own Elizabeth and Darcy? _single_pride_love

On September 12, 2022, La Koradior, a haute couture dress brand under Winner Fashion Group (3709.HK), held the closing ceremony of the 25th anniversary of China International Fashion Week at the 751D·PARK79 can in Beijing. Set art release show. The theme of this release show is “Folk Art Revival”, which draws inspiration from the rhyme of oriental porcelain, integrates traditional Chinese elements – pastel porcelain, and interprets it from the aspects of “color”, “shape”, “quality”, “rhyme” and so on. The essence of traditional Chinese culture, combined with the brand’s unique understanding of Western luxury aesthetics, presents the audience with a beautiful haute couture show that blends Chinese and Western styles.

Oriental Porcelain Rhythm, Folk Renaissance

La Koradior’s 10th anniversary haute couture art release show presents 50 sets of gorgeous show models in four series, gazes at fashion with porcelain art, explores the rich inspiration brought by the revival of folk art, and integrates flowers, especially the brand flower Phalaenopsis. Emotional change, convey the brand style of sensibility, luxury and romance. In the design of the show, the brand is also unique, visiting “Jingdezhen”, which is known as the world‘s porcelain capital, and integrating the traditional art of “Chai Kiln”, a traditional model of Chinese and Western integration, to infinitely extend the aesthetics of porcelain art.

Porcelain Art Aesthetics

With its unique silhouette, flowing lines, elegant colors and other characteristics, pastel porcelain is a family of its own, and it is also the source of inspiration for the design of this series. La Koradior takes the brand color purple and the brand flower Phalaenopsis as the keynote, uses the aesthetics of porcelain art to describe the beauty of the glaze color derived from nature, and uses the outline of the porcelain to express the graceful and luxurious posture of women. Every detail is full of oriental poetry and culture. Inheritance, meaningful new life.

Porcelain art beauty

The colors are bright and prudent, and the powder is soft and elegant. This series shows the beauty of blue and white porcelain as a whole. The elegant colors of blue waves are selected to create the artistic conception of blue mist and rain. The show is elegant and luxurious, just like a landscape painting, which collides with the softness that contains the rhythm of porcelain and is different from nature. La Koradior also uses flowers and traditional porcelain patterns to perceive the decorativeness expressed by Chinese patterns, interpreting the beauty of the combination of porcelain and clothing.

Porcelain art retrospective

The outline of porcelain is gentle and gentle, and it is different from the beauty of Western three-dimensional structure. The La Koradior series integrates the two, so that every haute couture dress has both the elegance and nobility of the eastern and western royal families, so that the connection between Chinese and Western The aesthetic gold silk weaving is classic, fluttering with luxurious charm, presenting artistic dresses with the high-definition spirit of the brand of “to perfect ingenuity”.

Porcelain Art Classics

Porcelain, as a traditional Chinese intangible cultural heritage, contains the most original beauty of China. La Koradior uses luxurious gold, elegant white and Chinese red, showing a strong Chinese charm from the color of the dress; the overall series outline design combines elegant porcelain and European architecture, showing the brand’s style with Western tailoring technology. It complements each other, sublimates the luxurious and elegant style of combining Chinese and Western, and pays tribute to the brand’s continuous haute couture art for ten years. Especially for the “rare flowers and birds” haute couture dresses in this series, La Koradior draws inspiration from the style of Qianlong pastel porcelain, and combines Chinese and Western artistic beauty with the brand’s flower phalaenopsis, so that the entire haute couture dress is It is full of Chinese beauty of “hundred birds facing the phoenix” and “hundred flowers blooming”.

Starlight shines, join in the grand event

At the 10th anniversary of La Koradior’s high-definition art conference, Xie Yingling, the host of “Movie Channel”, who is a friend of the brand, Gong Ni, an associate professor at the Central Academy of Fine Arts, Su Mang, executive chairman of the China International Fashion Week Strategic Development Committee, and a group of new-generation actors Shi Nan, Zhong Wenguan, Wang Qianguo, Wang Peiyi, An Hongdou, Yu You and others wore La Koradior haute couture dresses to attend. In addition, many industry leaders, artists, fashionistas, mainstream media and brands SVIP came to the scene to help out The release show will witness the beauty of Chinese and Western luxury in the La Koradior Haute Couture art release show and the splendid moment of the brand’s 10th anniversary.

The folk art revival returns with honor

La Koradior’s 10th Anniversary Haute Couture Art Show has come to an end, and the 25th Anniversary of China International Fashion Week and China Fashion Awards 2022 Awards Ceremony will be held ceremoniously. La Koradior won the 2022 Fashion Brand Award. It actively promotes the revival of traditional Chinese culture, shows the beauty of Chinese fashion to the world, and conveys the confidence of the Chinese nation’s culture, which deserves more brands to learn from.

Yuan Qiong, Vice President of Winner Fashion Group, was awarded the 2022 Fashion Brand Award on behalf of La Koradior

A Decade of Drawings, a Tribute to the Classic Cape Skirt

La Koradior originated from European classical, and has a unique understanding and expression of Western luxury aesthetics. On the occasion of the tenth anniversary of the brand, returning to oriental aesthetics from Western inspiration, together with the brand design consultant Albino Damato, he studied traditional Chinese art, and explored the advanced customization of Chinese and Western styles.

La Koradior’s 10th Anniversary Haute Couture Art Exhibition is also based on the theme of the folk art show, presenting a decade-old collection of heavy-craft dresses, showing the brand’s ten-year oriental porcelain charm and craftsmanship. Fashion bloggers are also wearing luxurious dresses to explore the haute couture art exhibition and appreciate the wonderful art of the collection.

Enjoy the luxury and the future

La Koradior’s exploration of porcelain art presents the artistic beauty of the combination of Chinese and Western art, which makes the 10th anniversary of the Haute Couture art show shine, and also evokes the oriental aesthetic inspiration of folk art renaissance. As Ms. Hu Lifen, the brand director of La Koradior, said: “For ten years, we have been creating works of art that combine the East and the West. Behind every haute couture dress is a meaningful Chinese story, which La Koradior will pass on to the world. Folk art revival.”

Hu Lifen, Brand Director of La Koradior

A classic moment of ten years, opening a new era for the brand. As the first brand of the winner fashion group to enter the metaverse, through the virtual spokesperson of the 25th anniversary of China International Fashion Week, Xiaomei, the luxury and elegant interpretation of the show “Gaoyushenghua”, let the world see the classical beauty of Chinese fashion. In the future, La Koradior will unlock more possibilities, so stay tuned!

About La Koradior

La Koradior was founded in 2012, inspired by La Scala Opera House, constantly exploring in terms of structure, materials, contours, etc., and expressing structural changes, three-dimensional shapes and musical emotions in architecture through clothing. La Koradior uses sophisticated fabrics, intricate craftsmanship, and wrap-around draping techniques on ready-to-wear garments to outline a woman’s moving lines and elevate the beauty of women. It also transforms women wearing La Koradior into luxurious, elegant and charming ladies.

About Winner Fashion Group

Winner Fashion Holdings Limited (stock code: 3709.HK) has been deeply involved in China‘s high-end women’s apparel industry since its establishment in 2007. The company was listed on the main board of Hong Kong in 2014. In 2019, the integrated brand was listed collectively. The Group is principally engaged in the design, promotion, marketing and sales of high-end women’s clothing, including dresses, skirts, trousers, sweaters, coats, coats and accessories. At present, the group has eight independent brands: Koradior, La Koradior, Koradior elsewhere, NAERSI, NAERSILING, NEXY.CO, CADIDL, FUUNNY FEELLN.