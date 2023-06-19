Ge Meihan’s single “Search in the City” detonated the whole network’s new EP with good results-Qianlong.cn·Capital.com

Source title: Ge Meihan’s single “Search in the City” detonated the whole network’s new EP with good results

Singer Ge Meihan’s third single “Search in the City” in the brand new EP “MaggieG” has been released recently. This time, Ge Meihan has embarked on a new journey of exploring the world of electronic music, leading music fans into a dance music hall full of vitality and innovation! The single “Search in the City” is full of tension and addictive rhythms. Its ear-catching melody and fashionable drum beats immerse you in Ge Meihan’s unique musical charm. “Search in the City” demonstrates Ge Meihan’s talent as a cutting-edge electronic music queen and his keen grasp of in-ear melody through strong rhythm and energetic melody.

At the same time, the main promotional style of this song “Search in the City” is also quite eye-catching, which makes fans’ eyes shine. Ge Meihan appeared in a pink style, which is frank and stylish. In the photo, Ge Meihan is wearing a shiny pink tube top and white hot pants, showing off her shoulders, sexy and beautiful, with playful pink hair tied up, very youthful and cute!

Ge Meihan said that the electronic music single “Search in the City” has completely subverted her previous youthful and sweet music style. dance.

It is reported that “City Search” was strongly recommended by various media platforms on the day it was launched, and the first single achieved outstanding results. And Ge Meihan, who has ever-changing styles, after the “National Tide Is the Tide” hit, this electronic music work with strong texture is full of coolness, which makes the whole EP score very good! The sweet and cool work style has also made more fans fall in love with this cutting-edge electronic music queen.

