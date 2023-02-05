Ge Siqi will fly to Beijing to sue Zhang Lan

Sina Entertainment News on the 5th, Taiwan media reported that Ge Siqi will fly to Beijing to sue Zhang Lan, and he will arrive in Beijing in mid-February at the earliest. Ge Siqicheng has found a lawyer, and said that Wang Xiaofei and Zhang Yingying will not break up.

When promoting the new book today, Ge Siqi said that he was dissatisfied with being rumored by Wang Xiaofei’s mother, Zhang Lan, and decided to go to Beijing to sue in mid-February. When asked the reason for suing Zhang Lan, Ge Siqi said: “The defamation lawsuit is mainly about collecting money. Zhang Lan fabricated the facts. I have reported to Wang Xiaofei, but I have not read it back.”

Ge Siqi emphasized that he did not always want to speak for the big S family, but just happened to have some evidence in hand. He also mentioned that in 2017 he took a photo of the big S pregnant with the third child, reminding those who are interested not to spread rumors. Pointingly said: “It is very undesirable for you to treat this third child as a fabricated story. He is life, are you still a human? You even joked about this thing, and even accused it of being Mr. Gu’s seed, It’s too fabricated.” Ge Siqi also said that recently there was a female friend who wanted to introduce everyone, “That person is someone close to Wang Xiaofei, she wants to meet everyone, she is a girl, nothing else.” As for the current situation of Wang Xiaofei and Zhang Yingying Ge Siqi said: “I won’t break up, do you believe it? How could true love break up? Do you know how much she sacrificed?”