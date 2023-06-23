Ge You and Shu Qi return to Feng Xiaogang’s “If You Are the One 3” to start filming-Hangzhou News Center-Hangzhou Net

Ge You and Shu Qi return to Feng Xiaogang’s “If You Are the One 3” to start filming

City Express News 15 years after the first movie “If You Are the One” was released, Ge You and Shu Qi will cooperate again and will continue to write the love story of Qin Fen and Xiaoxiao.

A few days ago, the movie “If You Are the One 3” directed by Feng Xiaogang was launched. This movie is also the finale of the series. The background of the story is set in 2031. False and real bionics have become popular in human life, and they also intervene in the married life of Qin Fen and Xiaoxiao, triggering a series of farces.

Feng Xiaogang’s comedies have always focused on current social topics. The countless lines in the “If You Are the One” series all poke at the truth in the world while laughing and cursing, and are talked about by many people. The first part used the blind date as a clue, portraying all kinds of love attitudes, some people are obsessed, some people only pursue fast food relationships, and earned 260 million box office in 2008. In 2010, the second part had famous scenes of divorce ceremony and funeral, It even made the audience cry with a playful and open-minded outlook on life, and the cumulative box office reached 470 million. As the finale of the series, “If You Are the One 3” introduces artificial intelligence elements, once again catches up with the hot spots of the times, and explores love and human nature with a new proposition. In the previous work of “If You Are the One”, Qin Fen (Ge You) and Xiaoxiao (Shu Qi) finally got married, but the honeymoon was not over yet, and Xiaoxiao went to the world to protect the environment with public welfare organizations. The couple hadn’t seen each other for 20 years . In 2031, artificial intelligence has become popular. In order to relieve Qin Fen’s suffering of lovesickness, Lao Fan helped Qin Fen customize an intelligent person named Xiaoxiao. In the process of getting along with the smart man with a smile, Qin Fen developed vague feelings. At this time, Zhen Xiaoxiao suddenly appeared, and Qin Fen was in a dilemma…

