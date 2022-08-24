Original title: GEM Deng Ziqi’s fifth song “Don’t Want to Go Home” is launched, and the double world shuttles to create a slightly drunk rhythm rap

On August 23, the fifth wave of GEM Deng Ziqi’s new music series album “Apocalypse” was launched! GEM Deng Ziqi teamed up with Laodao, a well-known hip-hop producer in the mainland, to bring this emotionally-filled yet rhythmic Trap melody rap.

In this song, GEM Deng Ziqi shows the super fusion of rap and singing, the different rhythm of the main song and the catchy chorus melody, coupled with the deeply resonant lyrics, it makes people feel at first listening Impress. “I’m not addicted to alcohol, but I’m afraid that I’m too sober” “I don’t want to open my eyes until dawn, but I’m afraid that the room is too quiet” those lonely and lost, sober and intoxicated songs in the song are very like not wanting to get caught up in it and hope Avoid everyone who is lonely for a while.

Rhythm rap Lang Lang catchy Oh, where CP interprets the beginning of the story

The first four episodes of the MV respectively tell the stories of Gloria (played by GEM Deng Ziqi) and Qiu (played by GEM Deng Ziqi) in three different worlds, and the paradise, wasteland, and real world also appear independently. The “Apocalypse” “Musical Series” was written by GEM Deng Ziqi as the screenwriter. The story was created using flashbacks and interludes. The MV of this episode follows the plot of the protagonist after the recovery from the car accident in autumn in the second episode “HELL”. It turns out that Qiu had met Evan in the real world long before they met in Paradise, and Gloria was the account Qiu created in Paradise. It wasn’t until Evan (Sun Chenjun) proposed to meet offline in the third episode that Qiu Yi couldn’t imagine facing Evan with his real appearance, and he deactivated his account in a panic, which caused Gloria to be exiled to the wasteland…GEM Deng Ziqi challenged to play a disabled person for the first time in the play. He needed to sit and complete the performance throughout the whole process, which increased the difficulty and had to grasp many details of the characters. In the MV, GEM Deng Ziqi used his eyes and body movements to secretly see the secret lover’s cautiousness, the little cosmic joy of getting along with the lover, and the panic of being afraid of being seen by Evan. different.” Friend Ouyang Nana also officially appeared in this MV, playing Gloria’s good friend Lulu. The two brought the real-life “puppies sisters” into the virtual metaverse, turned into “Sisters of Paradise”, accompanied Gloria in Paradise, and listened to Gloria’s confusion.

See also Woody, bad dad: Mia's version In terms of music, the fifth title song “Don’t Want to Go Home” is a Trap melody rap, with slightly lonely chords, fluid keyboards and guitars, and strong rhythm drums, building a strong sense of pop for the song. In the flow arrangement, the unique and rhythmic pauses in the main song and the catchy melody of “I don’t want to go home” in the chorus switch between sobriety and intoxication, creating a perfect release space for emotional outbursts. Impressed upon hearing it. After adding a lot of rap elements to the last album “Sky Zoo” and its great success, GEM Deng Ziqi has also released rap songs such as “Lonely” and “The Unparalleled King”, which are widely praised by the industry and fans and audiences. As soon as the very personal melody rap song “Don’t Want to Go Home” was launched, it was praised by netizens, “I finally heard Deng Ziqi sing rap again” and “flow is eye-catching”. GEM Deng Ziqi comprehends life with heart and makes music and love resonate In this new album, GEM Deng Ziqi presents the MV in the form of a “musical series”, which is unprecedented in its history, and splits 14 songs into two parts. The first seven are “Letters from Heaven”, and the last seven are “Letters from Heaven”, which have been serialized into the fifth episode of the first chapter “Letters from Heaven”. GEM Deng Ziqi hopes to integrate his own perception of “love” through these two chapters, with “love” as the core proposition, to explore the value of “self-love” and “being loved” in life. GEM Deng Ziqi shared with netizens in the previous live broadcast: In fact, about love, not only learning how to love others, but also learning how to be loved, and learning to believe that the love others give you is real. GEM Deng Ziqi also revealed that the audience can hear more revelation about love in the part of “Heaven’s Reply”, and he also strives to bring you more works of seeing love, believing in love, and returning to love. See also A six-hour scroll-style presentation of Shanghai Dramatic Art Center's drama "Dream of Red Mansions" once again In the past two weeks, GEM Deng Ziqi’s new album “Revelation” has released four new songs, which has attracted widespread attention. Both in terms of music and MV, it has been affirmed. Not only has it sparked topic discussions on social platforms, but the cumulative number of related topics has exceeded 3.8 billion. Only on the dual platforms of Weibo and Station B, the number of MV plays has exceeded 30 million. The new song has repeatedly topped the charts on major music platforms, and continues to lead various music charts. It has soared on the NetEase cloud chart, the soda music scream chart, and the Kugou music Hong Kong and Taiwan charts. Top 1, “You are not the first” “The Man Who Left” even occupied the first place on iTunes in Malaysia, with outstanding results. The ultimate fusion of music and MV in GEM Deng Ziqi’s new album produces a chemical reaction about “love”, and moistens the hearts of every audience in the way of sensory integration. In terms of word-of-mouth, netizens’ evaluations have also repeatedly hit new highs: “Each song has a different style, taking into account both musicality and popularity”, “Breaking through myself, the new album allows me to see Deng Ziqi I have never seen before” “The real queen of this era”. GEM Deng Ziqi’s new album “Revelation” moves people’s hearts with stories and finds resonance with music. An audio-visual fusion music feast is being staged, looking forward to more surprise works brought by GEM Deng Ziqi in the future. Every Tuesday and Friday, the audio source will be released at 0:00 a.m., and the MV will be serialized at 12:00 noon. See also Natural Lash, the Apulian start-up that focuses on circular economy and the environment Return to Sohu, see more

Editor: