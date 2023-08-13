Home » Gendarmerie detains a man who had a valid arrest warrant
Gendarmerie detains a man who had a valid arrest warrant

by admin
Gendarmerie detains a man who had a valid arrest warrant

08/12/2023 – 21:48

By order of the Court of First Instance for Criminal, Misdemeanors and Misdemeanors No. 8, the members of the Unit for Investigations of Complex Crimes and Judicial Procedures “Cinturón Sur” carried out investigations in order to find a citizen of Paraguayan nationality who He had an arrest warrant for illegal possession of weapons as well as the storage and distribution of narcotics.

Yesterday, the gendarmes managed to find the whereabouts of the fugitive from justice inside a corridor in the Padre Rodolfo Ricciardelli neighborhood.

Immediately, the officials made the arrest of the person involved, who was transferred to the Unit seat, and confiscated other items of interest to the cause.


