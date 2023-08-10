Gender violence: they expanded the complaint against the mayor of Cruz del Eje

Writing Profile Córdoba

Prosecutor Raúl Ramírez expanded the accusation against the mayor of Cruz del Eje, Claudio Farías, in the framework of an investigation for gender violence.

charges

So Farías is now accused of the alleged commission of the crimes of “Qualified minor injuries for mediating a relationship with the victim and for mediating gender violence, illegitimate deprivation of qualified liberty and disobedience to authority, all in real competition,” As reported chain 3.

This last accusation is based on an alleged violation of the order of restriction of approaching the victim.

Gender violence: they charged the mayor of Cruz del Eje

Farías, who ends his second term in December this year and is on leave, was denounced by an ex-partner.

Besides He ran as a candidate for departmental legislator for Hacemos Unidos por Córdobaalthough he did not get the bench, since Juntos por el Cambio won the election.

Another cause

Farías was also charged in 2020 for an alleged violation of mandatory social isolation during the coronavirus pandemic. In this case, an alleged celebration during Labor Day, held on May 1 of that year, is being investigated.

