On November 26, 2022, Geneo X officially announced that GEM Deng Ziqi will become the global brand spokesperson.

This year, GEM Deng Ziqi brought her new album “Revelation”, a revelation about love and life.

At the same time, Keyiren launched the technology skin care brand Geneo X Oxygen Skin Vitality Bomb, aiming to bring a new technology skin care experience to the new generation, and bring immersive care to the skin. While paying attention to the effect and safety, Pay more attention to customer experience.

The Geneo X brand will influence the younger generation, look for new breakthroughs, and shape a vibrant, confident and young life.

with G.E.M.Deng Ziqi unlocks the secret of oxygen muscle together, are you ready?

On the occasion of the official announcement of the spokesperson, Geneo X oxygen skin vitality bomb joined hands with GEM Deng Ziqi to unlock the secret of oxygen skin.

As we all know, oxygen is an indispensable substance for life, and sufficient oxygen can make life more vivid and exciting. Similarly, oxygen is also one of the indispensable main substances for keeping the skin fresh and bright. Sufficient oxygen can make the skin more energetic, restore to a healthy state, make the skin more radiant and youthful.

The unique oxygenation technology of Geneo X Oxygen Skin Vitality Bomb can greatly increase the inner oxygen content of the skin through the Oxygen technology and Sonic technology on the Geneo X device, which can greatly increase the inner oxygen content of the skin, endow skin cells with vitality, accelerate skin microcirculation, and increase metabolism , so as to improve skin problems such as rough skin, dullness, uneven skin tone, dryness, lack of water, thick cutin, dullness, dry lines, water-oil imbalance, etc., and make the skin smoother and moisturized, thereby enhancing the absorption of the skin and Make the skin more healthy and give the skin an “aerobic exercise”.

And the matching three different sets of boxes are aimed at improving different skin types and skin problems. In the process of use, one customer uses one, which is hygienic and safe.

Beauty should not be stereotyped. From becoming famous at a young age, experiencing troughs to being a well-recognized and capable singer, GEM Deng Ziqi’s self-confident charm is amazing. She insists that her dream will never stop, she keeps breaking records and breaking through herself. “Goodwill, honesty and courage” made her dreams go further and further, and made her calmly face one challenge after another in life.

GEM Deng Ziqi is like this, and so is Geneo X.

Geneo X hopes that the new generation can be full of vitality, confident without limits, accept the true self, and love from the heart. Geneo X encourages the new generation to unleash their personal charm, show their unique and interesting soul, and start a bright and energetic life.

Oxygen beauty strength group, hand in hand to interpret the aesthetics of the new generation

Geneo X Oxygen Skin Vitality Bomb is a technological skin care project that combines technology and natural skin care ingredients, and focuses on the combination of comfort and efficacy. It creates a one-stop closed-loop skin care project while increasing the skin’s own oxygen content. Provide efficient, excellent, quality and safe skin care experience for lovers all over the world, and meet the different needs of various skins. We firmly believe that through clinically proven safe and effective technologies and products, we can work together with the natural mechanism of the human body to feel a more intimate relationship between the skin, body and mind.

With the unique OPI three-dimensional rejuvenating technology and high-efficiency natural ingredients, Geneo X won the 2022 SpaChina Annual Spa Equipment Award, and will soon become the first technology skin care brand to build the first offline immersive experience store in Xintiandi, Shanghai. While providing consumers with excellent skin care experience, it also integrates the spirit of unbounded power into all dimensions.

Shining young with attitude, protecting young with youth, Geneo X is quite ambitious to spread an all-round youthful image to the public, the beauty of self-confidence will never set limits.

In the future, GeneoX will work with GEM Deng Ziqi to create a new era of skin rejuvenation and help the new generation of young to develop self-confidence, young self, and live a glorious young life.