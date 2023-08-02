GENERATION STEEL – Neues Album „Lionheart“ via El Puerto

GENERATION STEEL present artwork and tracklist of the new album “Lionheart”. The album will be released on October 27th via El Puerto Records.

GENERATION STEEL today announce the first details of the new album “Lionheart”. The band unveils the Gyula Havancsák-made artwork and tracklist today. The album, again produced by Uwe Lulis (ACCEPT), will be released on October 27th, 2023 by El Puerto Records. At the same time, the band will present further LIVE dates. In addition to the tour with MANIMAL, there are also various individual shows on the program. On August 2nd, 2023, the Hessian Teutonic metallers GENERATION STEEL will accompany the legend JAG PANZER at their gig in the Goldgruppe Kassel.

GENERATION STEEL take us on a journey of self-knowledge and show us that the path to freedom is not only paved with courage but also with sacrifice. “Lionheart” challenges us to face the fears and uncertainty that await us after breaking the chains. It unfolds a poignant hymn to the dormant human strength waiting to be unleashed.

Ready to break the shackles? Dive into “Lionheart” and experience the true essence of heavy metal!

GENERATION STEEL are self-confident:

The aim of the new album was to make the songs even more interesting and dynamic, to deliver clever arrangements and to top it off on the first album.

Tracklist „Lionheart“:

1. Baptized in Sorrow

2. Bloodrage

3. Lionheart

4. Executor

5. Wastelands

6. The Lost and the Damned

7. Forevermore

8. The Ripper

9. Left Alone

10. United

Tourdaten GENERATION STEEL:

what MANIMAL:

17.11.23 | Essen | Don’t Panic

11/18/23 | Siegburg | Kubana

11/19/23 | Kassel | gold mine

21.11.23 | Mannheim | 7er-Club

11/22/23 | Munich | backstage

11/23/23 | Nuremberg | cult

11/24/23 | Same | Rock Club North Bavaria

25.11.23 | Hanerau-Hademarschen | Hardemarscher Hof

26.11.23 | Bree | Ragnarok

The tour is presented by:

AFM Records, Powermetal.de, Time For Metal & Musix.

