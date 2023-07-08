Generative Artificial Intelligence: Transforming Industries and Raising Concerns

Generative Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at World AI Conference

The opening ceremony of this year’s World Artificial Intelligence Conference showcased the immense power and potential of generative artificial intelligence. The audience was captivated by a mesmerizing performance that combined various national musical instruments and a strong national style. Little did they know that the composition of the opening song, the performance of other national musical instruments, and even the production of videos and lights were all generated by artificial intelligence.

Generative artificial intelligence has been making significant strides in recent years, replacing human jobs in various fields such as copywriting, paper writing, illustration, and video production. This technology not only performs discriminative work but also creates new productivity, leading to a technological revolution and industrial transformation that are reshaping the world economy.

Products generated by artificial intelligence are rapidly evolving. For instance, Tencent’s XMusic general composition framework, which is based on generative artificial intelligence technology, can generate high-quality music with controllable emotion, style, and rhythm. This technology has significantly lowered the barrier for individuals to create new music, as it can transform inputs like short videos, photos, or even text into unique musical compositions.

The World AI Conference also showcased the integration of generative AI into the sports industry. SenseTime’s smart basketball court, equipped with 5 cameras, uses 2D keypoint extraction and 3D video motion capture technology to analyze players’ movements and provide detailed data and statistics. This system can benefit both amateur basketball fans and professional teams, enhancing technical skills and tactical performance.

The conference featured more than 30 large-scale models from tech giants like Alibaba, Huawei, and Xunfei, demonstrating the widespread adoption of generative artificial intelligence across multiple industries. Hu Houkun, Huawei’s rotating chairman, emphasized the importance of improving general large models while also developing industry-specific models.

Jingtai Technology, the winner of the SAIL Award at the conference, showcased their intelligent automated drug research and development platform. They have successfully applied generative AI technology in the research and development of macromolecular drugs, revolutionizing the drug discovery process.

However, generative artificial intelligence comes with its own challenges and concerns. Cui Yadong, president of the Shanghai Law Society, highlighted the ethical, social governance, and regulatory issues associated with this technology. The generation of false information and potential infringement problems require legal responses and regulations to strike a balance between innovation and protection.

Tesla CEO, Elon Musk, expressed his concerns about the future implications of deep artificial intelligence. While acknowledging its potential positive impact, he stressed the need to prevent negative events and ensure a positive future.

The World Artificial Intelligence Conference brought together industry leaders, researchers, and experts who reflected on the progress, challenges, and potential of generative artificial intelligence. As this technology continues to evolve, it is clear that it will have a profound impact on various industries and society as a whole.

