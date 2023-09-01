Geneva Watch Days, the formula of the widespread fair is confirmed as a success

Listen to the audio version of the article

The fourth edition of the Geneva Watch Days (Gwd), an ever-growing event, closes on Saturday 2 September: counting the eight maisons that founded it in 2020 (Bulgari, Breitling, De Bethune, Girard-Perregaux, H. Moser & Cie. MB&F, Ulysse Nardin and Urwerk), almost 40 brands participated, including Frederique Constant, Greubel Forsey and Oris.

The CEOs of some brands hosted by Geneva Watch Days. From left, Maximilian Büsser (MB&F), Jean-Claude Biver (TAG Heuer), Georges Kern (Breitling) Jean-Christophe Babin (Bulgari), with journalist Wei Koh

The “widespread” format in the city of Geneva has been confirmed: «Each brand is free to organize its presentations and exhibit wherever it prefers, whether it’s in a hotel, a boutique or a factory – explains Antoine Pin, president of the Geneva Watch Days Association and director of the watch division of Bulgari–. There is no centralized system: self-management and a collective approach are the keywords. We avoid the excesses of technocracy that affect traditional exhibition models. Not to mention the costs, which are much lower».

The only common space is the lakefront Pavillon in Rotonde du Mont-Blanc where there is a selection of watches from the participating brands and most of the Gwd events take place, welcoming enthusiasts or simply curious: tomorrow there will be a day curated by the Fondation de la Haute Horlogerie and by The Watch Library. “We are grateful for the city’s support and expect around 8,000 visitors, with hundreds of media and retailers from around the world.” This year the program is much broader, with joint events, conferences, panel discussions with the big names in the industry and two live auctions. «For the first time we welcomed the Grand Prix d’Horlogerie de Genève which announced here the watches nominated for next November’s event», adds Pin. Among the novelties, Bulgari has launched two Octo Finissimo Carbongold, Automatic and Perpetual Calendar, and four high jewelery watches: two Serpenti Misteriosi and two Monete Catene embellished with coins from ancient Rome.

«Here we can plan our activities individually: the program is flexible and allows us to implement our Summit format – confirms the CEO of Breitling Georges Kern -. We have designed a format to be independent of times and locations and to be able to adapt it to almost all platforms like this one. We no longer need traditional fairs to sell watches. With the Gwd we wanted to create a more convivial event, closer to the stakeholders and, in a certain sense, simpler than the large formats imposed from outside: so far it has achieved our objectives very well».

