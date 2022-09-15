Suzuki will be present at the 62nd Genoa Boat Show (22-27 September) with a series of novelties exhibited both in the special space in Pavilion B and in the external dock where visitors can sail with 7 different boats, powered by the Japanese company.

The largest boat show in the Mediterranean will therefore offer the Italian public the first opportunity to test the new outboard motor called DF350AMD, and the related functions of the new SBW joystick with assisted mooring function. Like the brand new DF300BMD that will also be introduced in the Ligurian city at the show, the Suzuki engine uses the integrated steer-by-wire system to electronically control the wheelhouse and both engines are equipped with a revised foot with dimensions reduced by 4%, compared to previous versions. The consequent reduction of friction with water – explains the press release – translates into 2% more top speed and less use of oil, which can be replaced more easily.

Also in the outdoor area, the pair of DF350AMD engines will propel the BWA 40 motorboat which together with seven other boats (including Marshall m4, Zar 79, Ranieri Cayman 30 and Nuova Jolly Prince 22) will present to the public the different performances of the Suzuki engines from 40 horses up, then passing through the more powerful DF200AP, DF350A, DF300AP, DF300B. Among the various hulls used for marine tests, the Nuova Jolly Prince 22 is of particular interest as the Club del Gommone di Milano has carried out the European Raid 2022 and from the challenge won, the Mediterranean Raid in Rosa (with female crew) which will end on the opening day of the show, at the Suzuki quay.

The narrative of these latest raids such as the Ocean to Ocean RIB Adventure – endurance of 10,000 miles of navigation from Palermo to Los Angeles powered by the Suzuki DF300B – will be the subject of special conferences in the booth of the manufacturer who has created an immersive path in the area. technology dedicated to the construction philosophy of “The Ultimate Outboard Motor”. The Suzuki space will also host an experiential room dedicated to ecology, in turn enriched by the operational presence of the DF140B outboard equipped with a special device, capable of capturing the microplastics present in the water. Alongside it, there will be the entire range of Suzuki outboards (with the latest innovations presented on September 22) including the latest electronic injection outboards and mechanical controls with the system #lavalacqua standard.

The selection of the Suzuki stand also includes the display of two pneumatic boats (dinghies) of the line Suzukino by Geniuss (the 285 Open and the 290 Duetto) both very popular for the patented outboard anchoring system, and for four models of the line Suzumar. The Suzumar specimens exhibited (DS-230KIB motorized Suzuki DF2.5; DS-290AL Floor motorized DF9.9 °; DS-350FD motorized DF15A and the new Suzumar DS-410 powered by the DF20AR engine which will be presented in absolute preview) make up a tender range focused on functionality, weight containment and design versatility. The aforementioned boats are in fact available in three different configurations that can be dismantled with inflatable floorboards; removable ultralight with aluminum floor or with rigid fiberglass hull.