The Genoa Boat Show is one of the most important events in the sector and the 62nd edition of the event presented at the Palazzo della Meridiana promises to explore innovation, sustainability and industrial perspectives by proposing the “Wake of the Future”, as the main theme of the event in program from 22 to 27 September of which 40% more tickets have already been sold than last year’s edition.

Put a Mercedes at the Genoa Boat Show 12 September 2022



In addition to being a particularly representative event for the countless Italian excellences involved in the entire maritime supply chain, the event is also the largest nautical fair in the Mediterranean thanks to the approximately 200,000 square meters of exhibition spaces, suitably located between land and sea, The growing centrality and relevance of the Genoese event introduced in 1962 and which last year recorded more than 93,000 admissions (equal to a plus 30 percent on the 2020 edition) reaching 1.2 million people through social channels, was promptly emphasized by the President of Confindustria Nautica and the Saloni Nautici Saverio Cecchi, who during his speech invited politics to welcome “‘the economy of the sea in the debate”, and deepened the numbers of the 2022 edition: “There will be 167 absolute novelties and 1,000 boats exhibits of all types and types of food, produced by 998 different brands “.





In the presence of the magnificent frescoes depicting the deeds of Ulysses, the institutions present (Liguria Region, Municipality of Genoa, Chamber of Commerce, Old Port of Genoa, Port System Authority of the Ligurian Sea) have in turn reiterated how despite the energy crisis, the war in Ukraine and the uncertainties of the weather, the Genoa show represents a solid milestone that in many respects reflects the excellent performance of a sector that travels with the wind in its sails (growth in 2021 reached 49 percent) with well 3.7 billion euros exported in the first half of 2022, and which records full orders until 2024.

The nautical sector is also the first Italian industrial sector for percentage growth and the Genoa boat show is increasingly becoming a candidate of choice for narrating deeds, innovations and contents that range from components to unrivaled super yachts. From 22 September the event will welcome 145 buyers foreigners from 19 countries and the inaugural day will see the debut of a special thematic area dedicated to start-ups. According to Marina Stella, general manager of Confindustria Nautica, “start-ups reflect the status, evolution and progress of the yachting industry, and more. In Italy – he continues – the nautical sector has always been a catalyst for innovation and the latest generation companies present at the show are all involved in the search for sustainability through new technological solutions. At the same time, the claim On the Wake of the Future – concludes Marina Stella – also concerns the further internalization of our companies “.

Scania’s debut at the Genoa Boat Show 12 September 2022



For sailing enthusiasts, the Genoa Boat Show therefore offers an unparalleled showcase of the entire supply chain, which is in turn sharpened by the intriguing commercial and artisan history that characterizes the city. Genoese alleys and squares, present travelers with the highest number of craft shops in Italy and as explained by Mauro Ferrando, president of the Porto Antico, the 2022 edition will offer the public an fuorisalone with unprecedented entertainment initiatives, including the galley del mare dedicated to gastronomic specialties.

Between dizzying yachts, sinuous racing sailboats, outboard engines that have never been so efficient, hi-tech gadgets and tasty gourmand itineraries adjacent to the exhibition spaces, the Genoa 2022 Boat Show “will be a great party”, says the Mayor of Genoa Marco Bucci before announcing the opening of the Levante Waterfront which from 2024 will further expand the scope of the event. “I would also like to point out – concludes the mayor – as on the occasion of the next Ocean Race which will arrive in Genoa in the summer of 2023, we will present our handbook in support of the oceans aimed at preserving the element of water, on which the whole sector depends. “.