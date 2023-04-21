“Gentlemen are born”, Totò’s Cadillac up for auction

ROME – Unique example of the Fleetwood series, a 5400 cubic capacity V8 engine, automatic transmission, power steering and power brakes, exclusive finishes and 70 years of age. This princely Cadillac almost six meters long, which belonged to Antonio de Curtis, aka Totò, will be auctioned online, from 30 April to 7 May 2023, for the Car & Classic house. And whoever wins it will be able to adopt a typical Totò joke: “There are those who can and those who cannot. I can”. In fact, 16,200 examples were produced by the Detroit company, but the bodywork covered in very fine water-repellent yellow and green velvet makes this example unique.

Black leather interior, extra luxury finishes. From the General Motors factories it had originally come out with a total black livery: Totò begged and ordered that it be delivered to him with a covering of a particular yellow and green fabric. The car still has the original license plate from the 1950s (NA 213338) and we can swear that the prince played that terno on the wheel of Naples several times.

Shiny chrome and with an engine capable of releasing 240 horsepower, Totò’s Cadillac certainly did not go unnoticed. “Gentlemen are born”, Prince de Curtis loved to repeat. “And I, modestly, was born it”.