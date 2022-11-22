“gentlemen”

Sina Entertainment News Beijing time on November 22, according to foreign media reports, Guy Ritchie’s crime action comedy “Gentlemen” will be made into a drama version, and the latest confirmed starring: Theo James (“White Lotus Resort” ” Divergent), and announced that the show will start filming in London next week.

Netflix has won the show, Guy Ritchie will direct the first two episodes, and serve as co-writer & executive producer of the first episode, Miramax TV producer.

The Gentlemen is a 2019 film starring Matthew McConaughey, Charlie Hunnam, Henry Golding, Michelle Dockery, Jeremy Strong, Colin Far Starring Riel, Hugh Grant, etc., it tells the story of American Mitch Pearson who has established a lucrative drug empire in London. Bribery and blackmail, many forces involved in a bloody battle.

The series is also set in the world of the London gangsters, and James will play Eddie Halstead, who inherits his father’s huge business, only to find it built on top of the legendary Mitch Pearson’s drug empire.

The story happened in England, drug lord Mitch Pearson offended a certain magazine editor-in-chief “Dawei” because he didn’t shake hands with him at a banquet. Fletcher got the evidence against Mickey, so he went to Raymond, Mickey’s deputy, and asked Raymond to buy the evidence for 20 million pounds, and said that if something happened to him, the insurance measures he set up would take effect. In addition to the evidence, Fletcher also included a screenplay he wrote, and for proof, he began to talk about stories he knew.

Mickey is a poor immigrant from the United States. When he was young, he started from nothing by selling marijuana and became one of the best drug lords. Now that Mickey is entering middle age, he just wants to get rid of the marijuana business and spend the rest of his life with his beloved wife Rosaline. The secret of Mickey’s business is to buy British aristocrats who are short of money, obtain permission to use a vast territory, and then secretly grow marijuana underground without being discovered. Jewish businessman Matthew is willing to buy these for 400 million pounds considering the huge benefits when marijuana is legalized 10 years later. Afterwards, Raymond was ordered to bring back a drug-addicted child of an aristocrat. In the process, a Russian youth accidentally fell to his death.

Not long after Matthew made his bid, one of the marijuana fields was broken into and ransacked by a group of highly skilled young “fart boys”. The coach of the Fart Boys apologized to Raymond, saying that those children were not bad, but they just went to make trouble after knowing the information. In order to compensate Mickey’s loss, they were willing to help. The clues provided by the coach let Raymond and Mickey discover that it was the young member of the Chinese gang named “Dry Eye” who told the information to the Kid Boys. Uncle George. At this time, the camera came to the opening scene. When Mickey was drinking in a bar, someone approached with a gun behind him, and then there was a gunshot, and blood splashed on Mickey’s cup. However, it was not Mickey who was actually shot, but Raymond who killed the killer.

When Mickey answered the phone, he found that Rosalind was held by dry eyes, so he and Raymond hurried to go. Rosalin shoots Dry Eye’s subordinates with a paper weight of a real gold gun sent by Matthew, but is subdued by Dry Eye after running out of bullets. When Dry Eye was about to rape Rosalind, Mickey rushed to the scene and shot Dry Eye Luan to death without saying a word. The story seems to be settled at this point, but Fletcher pointed out that Mickey did not know that Dry Eye was actually working with Matthew, and he had evidence of Dry Eye and Matthew talking. Raymond did not pay after listening to it, and Fletcher said he gave him 72 hours to make a decision.

Raymond asked the coach to help kidnap Dawei, filmed him having bestiality with the pig, and threatened him not to continue investigating Mickey. Raymond also installed a tracker on Fletcher’s shoe, found his insurance and disarmed it. Mickey meets with Matthew, who says he will lower his bid to $130 million because of the marijuana farm attack. But Raymond has given Mickey the evidence film taken by Fletcher, confirming Mickey’s suspicion: Dry Eye cooperated with Matthew, and Dry Eye released the news to the Fart Boys, causing the marijuana field to be attacked. Xiu has a reason to lower the price of buying fields. Mickey confronts Matthew, who is no longer willing to sell the marijuana business to Matthew, and demands that he immediately pay the $270 million difference or die. Mickey said he didn’t care much about money, but his hands were bloodied again because of the incident, and his wife was almost raped. In addition to paying compensation, Matthew had to be cut off a pound of flesh for this.

When Fletcher visited Raymond again, the coach was there. Raymond let Fletcher know that his insurance measures have been lifted by the Pit Boys and Dawei has been dealt with, and Fletcher has no more to sing. The coach said that they have used three times to help pay off the favor, and left first because they did not want to go deep into the underworld. Fletcher suddenly and solemnly claimed that Aslan, the Russian youth killed by Raymond, was actually the son of a Russian oligarch politician. Fletcher had told his family the whole story of Aslan’s death, so the assassin who killed Mickey was actually It was sent by the Russians. Since they didn’t succeed at that time, Russia has now sent another group of people. Raymond informs Mickey while guarding against the intruders, but Mickey has been captured by the assassin. As a result, the assassins who invaded the house happened to be met by the coach who was about to drive away. The coach had to kill them and told Raymond that this was the fourth time. Fletcher took advantage of the chaos and fled the scene. On the other hand, Mickey was held up by an assassin in the car with a gun. At this time, the Boys wanted to solve the source of the coach’s troubles and went out without authorization. They drove the car and shot at the car where Mickey was, trying to kill Mickey. The assassin in the front seat was killed on the spot, but Mickey’s whereabouts are unknown.

The scene suddenly changed, and Fletcher was holding the script to sell it to Miramax Films. People from the film industry asked him what happened to the ending, and Fletcher said it was for the sake of making a sequel. Fletcher took a taxi after leaving the company, but found that the driver was Raymond. Raymond responded with Fletcher’s original line, “I want to play a game with you.” In the final scene, Mickey and his beloved wife are preparing to make love.

(Meng Qing)

