Home Entertainment George Martin praises the actors of “Dragon Family”: You shape it better than my book-American TV-cnBeta.COM
Entertainment

George Martin praises the actors of “Dragon Family”: You shape it better than my book-American TV-cnBeta.COM

by admin
George Martin praises the actors of “Dragon Family”: You shape it better than my book-American TV-cnBeta.COM

According to IGN, actor Paddy Considine, who played King Viserys I Targaryen in HBO’s “Dragon Family”, revealed “Game of Thrones” author George RR when talking about the role. Martin praised his on-screen character.

Paddy Considine revealed that he received a very brief text from Martin, which said: “You played Viserys better than my book.” Paddy Considine said that the text is small but This is enough to prove his approval, and he is also grateful for Martin’s trust.

For the on-screen version, Paddy Considine said he didn’t want Viserys I Targaryen to be as passive as the book describes him, and he wanted the character to be a more motivated and peaceful leader.

“Dragon Family” is an American drama and fantasy TV series, adapted from the novel “Blood and Fire” by George R.R. Martin. It is a prequel to the TV series “Game of Thrones”. The background of the story is set about two hundred years before the events in “Game of Thrones”, and tells the history of the rise and fall of the Targaryen family. The 10-episode first season will air on HBO on August 21, 2022. Five days after the first episode premiered, HBO signed on to produce the second season.

This article is produced and published by the Vagabond Star, and reprinting is prohibited without permission.

See also  Chinese astronauts "Tiangong Dialogue" African youth Sino-African space cooperation has achieved fruitful results - Scientific Exploration - cnBeta.COM

You may also like

FACE to FACE TUBE Showroom 2023 Spring/Summer Release

FIRST SIGHT Alexander McQueen Spring/Summer 2023 Women’s Collection

Ghibli Park is ready to open on November...

From energy to reliefs: six emergencies on the...

CALZEDONIA launches the new Show Your Feelings series...

Pharrell Williams x adidas Hu NMD S1 RYAT...

“Yu-Gi-Oh!” author Kazuki Takahashi died, but unfortunately drowned...

“GQ Lab Question Mark Exhibition” Landed in Shanghai,...

Yang Chunzhen starred in the film “La La...

AC Milan Teams Up With Off-White™ for Club...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy