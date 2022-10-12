According to IGN, actor Paddy Considine, who played King Viserys I Targaryen in HBO’s “Dragon Family”, revealed “Game of Thrones” author George RR when talking about the role. Martin praised his on-screen character.

Paddy Considine revealed that he received a very brief text from Martin, which said: “You played Viserys better than my book.” Paddy Considine said that the text is small but This is enough to prove his approval, and he is also grateful for Martin’s trust.

For the on-screen version, Paddy Considine said he didn’t want Viserys I Targaryen to be as passive as the book describes him, and he wanted the character to be a more motivated and peaceful leader.

“Dragon Family” is an American drama and fantasy TV series, adapted from the novel “Blood and Fire” by George R.R. Martin. It is a prequel to the TV series “Game of Thrones”. The background of the story is set about two hundred years before the events in “Game of Thrones”, and tells the history of the rise and fall of the Targaryen family. The 10-episode first season will air on HBO on August 21, 2022. Five days after the first episode premiered, HBO signed on to produce the second season.

This article is produced and published by the Vagabond Star, and reprinting is prohibited without permission.