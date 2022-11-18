Original title: Georges Hobeika dress: the pastel color is very fresh, and the details show the authentic high fashion craftsmanship

Internationally recognized for his signature expressions of femininity, romance and elegance, haute couture designer Georges Hobeika captivated the fashion world with his couture craftsmanship.

The beautiful crayon color is closer to nature, and the low saturation tone will make people feel soothed and calm down. The colors blended beautifully when the designer added a Swarovski crystal-encrusted ultra-thin belt with a tiny bow.

Exquisite details highlight authentic haute couture craftsmanship, the perfect choice for a red carpet shirt Authentic haute couture craftsmanship is a typical hallmark of the Georges Hobeika fashion house. From this collection we can glimpse the excellence of the atelier’s design execution: exquisite hand-sewn embroidery, the finest unique fabrics, fit and hand-cut, everything is amazing. Georges Hobeika (Georges Hobeika) did not make a breakthrough in the shape of the dress. Every dress is perfect for a red carpet event, and every look is as soft and delicate as the ones in the couture show published before. I think the high-end fairy dress in many people’s minds is probably like Georges Hobeika: the silhouette does not need to be too innovative, and the fabric is luxurious and the details are exquisite. Finally, I would like to summarize my opinion: the dresses in this show are in line with the public’s aesthetics. The silhouette is relatively ordinary, but the embroidery technology is really amazing!Return to Sohu to see more

