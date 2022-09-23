Listen to the audio version of the article

After a first half of 2022 with revenues at + 30%, Geox “is recording double-digit growth in orders for the spring-summer 2023 collection” and aims to close the current year with revenues beyond the 700 million euro threshold. President Mario Moretti Polegato explains this at the presentation of the SS 2023 women’s line, signed by a new creative team that has accelerated on color and lightness: hi-tech footwear with a value for money that represents an important asset in these times of crisis. “We have created a brand with extreme recognition, equal to 70% in the 100 international markets in which we are present, and we have completed the idea of ​​Italian style with the concept of extreme comfort,” he says.

A formula that is working: «It was essential to invest in the product – explains CEO Livio Libralesso – to get the best out of the difficult Covid period. And to establish ourselves as a strong lifestyle brand. Our first market for growth is Italy, but in general we are having very positive results throughout Europe, particularly in France and Spain, perhaps with the exception of the Eastern countries ». The brand dresses the whole family: “27% of turnover is absorbed by children, 33% by men and 40% by women: the latter segment has untapped potential and we want to make it grow”.

Among the key investments of the group is that in human capital: “We train the staff – in collaboration with the Politecnico di Milano which developed the courses of the Geox innovation digital academy – and we are working to improve the employee experience», Comments Libralesso.