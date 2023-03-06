Listen to the audio version of the article

In Kensington High Street, the London shopping street, next to the window of Clarks, the age-old British brand of the famous “ankle boots”, and opposite another piece of consumer history, the former Barker’s department store now occupied by Whole Foods , a Geox single-brand store has opened a few years ago.

The one near the residence of Prince William and his wife Kate is one of the four London stores of the “shoe that breathes”: the others are in Oxford Street and Covent Garden, areas with very high tourist crowds, and in the gigantic Westfield shopping centre. Every John Lewis department store, a chain much loved by the English bourgeoisie, also has a Geox “corner”. Guest of the LSE, the London School of Economics, for the «Italian Symposium», a three-day conference on the country of Italy, organized by the UIS association of Italian students, the founder Mario Moretti Polegato recalled the history of Geox, but above all has traced the lines of future commercial development: from 4 people to 30,000 employees and over 700 stores worldwide. Most of the points of sale are outside Italy: there are 528, against 189 domestic ones.

Fewer shops, more boutiques

Before Covid there were even more: Geox had around 900 and at the Montebelluna headquarters they took advantage of the pandemic and the shops all closed, with people stuck at home, to rationalize the network. “We have decided to close the second-tier stores as part of a strategy to reposition the brand,” explains Moretti Polegato. Geox is aiming for an upward repositioning, at the “premium” level, ie one step below luxury, but many steps above the mid-range, now attacked by low-cost brands and Asian competitors. Fewer shops and more large boutiques with large sizes in exclusive areas,such as those opened in Dubai (in the Mall of the Emirates, the one with the artificial ski slope), Paris (in Rue de Rivoli) and Milan (in Corso Vittorio Emanuele).

A multinational (but not pocket)

The Venetian fashion company (which for some time has also added men’s and women’s clothing to shoes) is today a multinational, but not a pocket-sized one, with a turnover of over 700 million euros. The classic export brand, since 70% of the proceeds come from abroad. Next year Geox will blow out the 20 candles from the listing date: when it landed in Piazza Affari, in 2004, it was a name mostly known only in Italy, and after two decades it is still Italian by DNA, mind, headquarters and shareholder, but the proportions have reversed, given that the name is much more present (in terms of number of stores) abroad than in Italy. Almost half of Geox’s turnover, equal to 328 million, comes mainly from Europe, and it is precisely in London that Moretti Polegato intends to continue the strategy of raising the brand: «In London we are looking for a suitable place to replicate Milan: a point of sale of greater prestige», perhaps through the closure of other stores and rationalizing distribution.