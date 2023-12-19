Gérard Depardieu’s International Reputation Suffers Final Blow After Misogynistic and Obscene Video Surfaces

Gérard Depardieu Sexist Video Sparks Outrage

A shocking video has been released, showing renowned French actor Gérard Depardieu making obscene and sexist comments. The video, which was from 2018, includes misogynistic remarks and gestures imitating sexual acts.

According to France 2, the video shows Depardieu commenting vulgarly about a young girl while visiting a riding center in North Korea. French Culture Minister called these comments “absolutely scandalous” and “disrespectful and undignified.” Since then, there have been widespread calls for accountability.

This incident comes after Depardieu was charged with rape and sexual assault in 2020. At least a dozen women have come forward with allegations of sexual violence against the actor. Despite vehemently denying these accusations, Depardieu’s reputation has taken a major hit.

French cinema itself has come under scrutiny amidst this scandal. The president of the French film producers’ union has expressed regret at the tolerance allowed for Depardieu’s behavior and called it a mistake. Other prominent figures in French cinema, including actress Anouk Grinberg, have also spoken out against Depardieu’s alleged mistreatment of women.

Though Depardieu’s fame has garnered support from his family, his professional standing has been affected. Multiple projects have dropped him, including the removal of his wax figure from a Paris museum. The French Minister of Culture also initiated a process to potentially strip Depardieu of his Legion of Honor distinction.

This scandal may mark a turning point regarding the tolerance of misogynistic behavior in the film industry. The public outrage surrounding Depardieu’s actions signals a shift in attitude towards such behavior and offers a warning to others accused of similar offenses.