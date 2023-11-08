Gerard Piqué Breaks Silence on Breakup with Shakira: “It’s Private”

Former Barcelona soccer player Gerard Piqué has broken his silence on his breakup with Colombian singer Shakira in a recent interview with Catalan El Món in RAC1. The couple officially ended their relationship in mid-2022, leading to intense speculation about the reasons behind the breakup.

Piqué emphasized that he tries not to give importance to the rumors and speculation surrounding the breakup, stating, “Everything has slipped for me, but it’s very healthy: it’s going very well. Do all the time what you think is best for me and my environment. It is important to know what they say, but not give it importance. It is important not to live with your back to what is happening, but to give it zero importance.”

He also revealed that he has become indifferent to the various versions of the breakup that have generated great speculation, saying, “When they appear I have reached the point where they are invisible to me. They want it to affect you, to cause harm, and when they see that they don’t succeed… If I had given importance to what they said about my people who don’t know me in the most difficult year of my life, I would have jumped from the sixth floor.”

Piqué emphasized that the public does not know the full story behind the breakup and stated that it is a private matter about which he will not disclose further details. He stressed, “Of everything I’ve experienced, people don’t even know ten percent of what happened. But it’s something private. People don’t know what I am, it’s part of the circus.”

The former soccer player’s comments shed some light on his perspective on the highly publicized breakup and the intense media scrutiny surrounding his personal life.