Gerard Piqué Offers Advice on Dealing with Scandalous Breakups: Lessons Learned from His Own Experience

Gerard Piqué, the former Spanish soccer player, is no stranger to scandalous breakups and has shared his wisdom with fellow artists Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro. Having endured a highly-publicized split with singer Shakira, involving spiteful songs and custody battles over their children, Piqué is considered an expert in navigating the aftermath of a high-profile breakup.

During a recent broadcast of his program ‘King’s League together with Ibai Llanos’ on the Twitch platform, Piqué and his colleagues delved into the topic of Rauw Alejandro’s breakup and Rosalía’s parting ways. The conversation arose particularly because Llanos had previously interviewed Rauw Alejandro a few weeks ago, and fans had noticed some changes in their relationship dynamics.

While initially hesitant to offer his perspective on their personal matters, Piqué eventually spoke up, emphasizing the importance of maintaining happiness during such challenging times. “It is better that they keep it, they will know this and each one that lives it as best they can. The most important thing is that they are happy from now on, a stage is closing and that they be happy,” expressed Piqué with a serious demeanor.

Furthermore, Piqué urged others to handle the situation with tact and respect. He revealed his dislike for people who incessantly discuss others’ relationships, highlighting that he speaks from his own experiences.

Meanwhile, Ibai Llanos, known for his humor, couldn’t help but remark on Piqué’s current state of happiness. Referencing Piqué’s weight gain after retiring from soccer and his new relationship with Clara Chía, Llanos humorously exclaimed, “Damn, man, it’s that he looks to my right, looks to my right, belly, belly, belly.”

In a separate incident, Puerto Rican reggaeton artist Rauw Alejandro addressed his breakup with Spanish singer Rosalía on Twitter. Responding to a user who questioned his fidelity during their relationship, Alejandro requested privacy and denied any infidelity. He clarified that their relationship had ended two months prior and stated that breakups are not instantaneous events. He further affirmed his commitment to his responsibilities and fans, expressing his desire for privacy as they move forward.

As an experienced individual who has faced intense scrutiny during his own breakup, Piqué’s advice could prove invaluable to Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro as they navigate this challenging period of their lives. With his words of wisdom and call for empathy and privacy, Piqué hopes to guide them to find happiness and peace amidst the storm.

