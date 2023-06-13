Gerardo Morales told Patricia Bullrich that she is “altered” and she crossed him

The intern at Together for Change does not stop climbing. Now the governor of Jujuy, Gerardo Moralesasked the president of the PRO, Patricia Bullrichthat he “lowered a change” and affirmed that he saw her “altered“. “The last thing I’m going to do is downshift,” replied the presidential candidate.

While decisive dates in the electoral calendar are approaching with an eye on Casa Rosada, the internal opposition does not seem to give in after the moment of breakdown due to the attempt to add the governor of Córdoba, Juan SchiarettiTogether for Change.

Within the framework of the National Convention of the Radical Civic Union, Gerardo Morales left Bullrich a message: “If Patricia downshifts and stops discrediting, I think she’s going to walk in normal lanes. I think that what has to take place is a debate of ideas, but if it continues altered as it is, the campaign will be altered.”

The response from the former Security Minister was not long in coming. “Gerardo, the last thing I’m going to do is ‘downshift’‘. Going deep is what defines us as a space and what society demands of us. Either we are a profound change hand in hand with the people or we continue with the arrangements between politicians and we are nothing,” she said from his Twitter account.

Gerardo Morales: “Patricia Bullrich does the same thing to me as Milagro Sala”

The intern at Together for Change

This new crossing marks an internal one that is red hot. It is that the intention of the UCR and Horacio Rodríguez Larreta to expand Together for Change is rejected outright by Bullrich and Mauricio Macri, mainly.

The incorporation of José Luis Espert to JxC, which finally came to fruition, had already generated disagreements. But what ended the conflict was the initiative to add the governor of Córdoba.

