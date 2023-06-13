Germán Baralle and the Athens that is coming, with the challenge for the players to play in the Argentine League

At 7 years old, German Baralle first came to Athens. At the age of 51, he was named the sports director of the Green. A good man from the house to face the reconstruction and return Athens to the National League. Baralle, son of the historic president Eder, and father of Franco, who is playing the finals of the League with Quimsa de Santiago del Estero against Boca, has always been in the General Bustos neighborhood. And he is always. He was twice champion, as a youth, of the National League with Athens, in 1990 and 1991/1992. He played 54 games in four seasons, with 1.4 points.

“The most beautiful thing of all is the greeting from all the basketball people that I am receiving,” Baralle points out when he chats with World D. “You have to go back to the sources, rebuild the club, be in the details that made it great. And it’s work, work, work”, adds the brand new sports director of Athens.

“After the relegation, the first few days were rough. There, at first we do not take dimension, like when someone close dies. But when the token fell… That’s why we have to turn the page and rebuild Athens,” added Baralle.

Germán Baralle arrived in Athens at the age of 7, and at 51 he has the challenge as sports director, to return him to the National League. (The Voice / File)

“A lot of the work we have to do now is to get people to believe in Athens again. The support of the people is key. And we saw it a bit when we played the two relegation games with Cerutti full, and with the people who come to the club to join, to lend a hand. That is the idea, to open the club. In my new function I do not believe it, I am going to listen to everyone with humility ”, she indicated.

The step by step to Athens

Baralle maintains that after his formal appointment, the first step will be to designate the new coach “to give signals and start building the team” that will have the challenge of playing in the Argentine League seeking promotion to return to the National League.

“We want a coach who knows the category, who knows the club, and if he is from Cordoba, even better. We already held interviews with some. In the next few days we are going to announce the name of the coach”, explained Baralle.

When it comes to talking about the team, the first thing the sports director said is “to form a good group of people. That is fundamental. We’re going to put a lot of emphasis on that.”

“In the Argentine League there is a lot of pressure, so we are going to surround the guys we have at the club and who were the ones who stood up at the end of last season with experienced players. And we are going to look for players from the National League, not to drop in category, but to take up the challenge of playing with Athens in the Argentine League,” the manager confessed.

“The idea is to make a team as competitive as possible,” added Baralle, born on December 24, 1971. “In the Argentine League there are six more chips, and we thought about leaving one free, not rushing, to see what the team needs “, addition.

To the six larger cards (up to two foreigners) allowed by the AdC regulations, three U23 cards are added, two of them with native players (from the club) plus one foreigner. One of those places will be occupied by Máximo Araujo. The rest of the squads are made up of youth teams and Athens has Matías Stanic and Máximo Lomello.

“You have to have intelligence to assemble the team, with versatile players who can play in various positions,” Baralle closed, fully immersed and repeating that Athens “must return to the sources.”