Doppelherz Shuangxin, as a century-old dietary nutrition brand under the German Quess Pharmaceuticals, has always been actively involved in public welfare and social affairs, and fulfills the company’s public welfare mission and responsibility with actions. On March 14, Doppelherz Shuangxin joined hands with Chengmei Charity Foundation’s “Love and Ethnic Minority Girls” public welfare project to start a journey of love. Together with consumers, we are concerned about the healthy growth of minority girls.





Specially customized eye protection science lectures to help minority girls use their eyes to be healthy

This eye protection public welfare activity went deep into Huangnanzhou Vocational and Technical School, Tongren County, Huangnan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, Qinghai Province, and specially customized a lecture on the theme of “Protecting eyes with ‘heart’ to make the vision more vivid” for impoverished girls of ethnic minorities, Introduce the physiological structure and function of the eye and the principle of imaging, point out and correct the students’ bad daily eye habits, explain the importance of eye protection, and popularize the correct eye habits. The lecture adopts participatory teaching design, invites students to interact, and popularizes the knowledge of eye care and eye care in a relaxed and pleasant atmosphere.









After the lecture, Shuangxin Brand joined forces with Chengmei Charity Foundation to form a public welfare team, and held a donation ceremony with the teachers and students in the school, donated the “Children’s Lutein Eye Care Gift Pack” to local minority girls to help children’s eye health. At the same time, Shuangxin also simultaneously launched the “Love and Eye Care” campaign in the official flagship store. Every time consumers purchase a product corresponding to the charity baby, they will donate 0.5 yuan to the “Love and Warm Minority Girls” project to help girls together healthy growth.





Empower the brand image, broaden the radiation crowd, and continue the long-term development of the brand

Eyes are one of the most important senses of human beings and the window to our soul. Improper use of eyes will not only lead to eye diseases, but may even endanger the health of the whole body and mind. Especially in recent years, with the increase of students’ learning tasks, excessive use of eyes, serious overtime work for adults, and the impact of mobile phones, computers and other electronic products, more and more people have eye health crises.

Girls in remote ethnic minority areas are often easily overlooked. Educational resources are relatively scarce, and they lack awareness of eye protection. “Take care of children’s eyes and let them have a bright future.” It is imperative to have a double heart, and at the same time, we also call on all walks of life to pay more attention to the eye health of children and teenagers.





Doppelherz double heartDedicated to the development and development of high-quality health nutrition products from pure natural raw materials. Since entering China in 2015, it has been deeply cultivating the Chinese market, specializing in precision nutrition, and caring for the health of the whole family. Eight years of persistent research and innovation have always provided consumers with natural and high-quality products. With rigorous and balanced ratios, multi-dimensional compound formulas and comprehensive enrichment categories, they have won the trust and love of consumers. Shuangxin’s lutein products are even more In Tmall Global[Lutein category]ranked first in sales for five consecutive years.





The Lutein for Double Heart Children donated by this public welfare activity adopts 7 kinds of compound formulas such as lutein, zinc, β-carotene, and vitamin E in a scientific proportionblueberry-flavored chewable tablets are convenient to eat and have good palatability. They are specially aimed at children’s fatigue, dryness, sensitivity to light, and vision loss caused by long-term reading and use of electronic products, and meet the eye protection needs of school-age children aged 3-16.

Doppelherz has developed rapidly and is popular in many countries around the world, and has also gained a lot of good reputation. This eye care and eye protection public welfare activity not only shows the social responsibility of the double heart brand, but also represents that the brand will continue to pay attention to the eye health of children and adolescents. concept, so that more families can use natural high-quality nutritional products.



