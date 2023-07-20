Germán Martitegui is afraid of a MasterChef Argentina participant: “I feel like you are going to murder me”

German Martitegui, jurado de MasterChef Argentina, confessed that he is afraid of Rodolfo Vera Calderón, participant of the Telefe reality show.

The journalist made a Prawn risotto that did not convince the jury. In this context, he received harsh criticism, but to everyone’s surprise, when Martitegui gave him the return stopped in fear to the participant.

Martitegui had started with his criticism but unexpectedly interrupted his words.

«Pasted is what defines it (to the plate). It is like a pasta with nothing in betweenwithout the magic that it has to have. It surprises me… I thought that if there was someone here who knew how to make risotto it was you“said the chef.

Then he interrupted the return: “I’m afraid to keep talking because I feel that at any moment you are going to kill me You look at me badly, “he revealed Germán before the penetrating gaze of the Mexican.

Time after Rudy commented that his look is not intentional and that he does not seek to instill fear with it.

Patricia Sosa, outraged with MasterChef Argentina

Patricia Sosa was outraged with MasterChef Argentina. The artist years ago he participated in the famous version from the Telefe reality show.

«I am watching Masterchef and Wanda Nara seems like a total revelation to me, I love it and she looks divine, with a lot of humor and she is beautiful. Me I like watching the show because I learn a lot by watching and I had forgotten some things, ”said the singer at the beginning.

However, some time later he launched a harsh criticism: «They demanded more of us.They demanded more from celebrities, now they They present steak with fries and go up to the balconyThey came to us with very difficult things, with Thai and Norwegian cuisine, they demanded much more from us”.

