Home » German police raid climate activists
Entertainment

German police raid climate activists

by admin
German police raid climate activists

BERLIN (AP) — Security forces raided 15 properties across Germany on Wednesday and seized assets in an investigation into climate activist group Last Generation, prosecutors said.

The Munich prosecutor’s office said it was investigating seven people between the ages of 22 and 38 suspected of belonging to or supporting a criminal organization. The investigation began after numerous criminal complaints received since mid-2022.

Last Generation members have blocked roads in various parts of Germany on several occasions in their efforts to pressure the government to crack down on climate change.

In recent weeks they have paralyzed traffic almost daily in Berlin, clinging to major intersections and highways. In the last year they have also attacked several exhibitions and artistic works

His tactics have drawn strong criticism. Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Monday that he believed “it is complete madness to stick to a painting or on the street.”

Prosecutors said the suspects are accused of organizing and fomenting a campaign to “finance more criminal offences” for the group and raise at least 1.4 million euros ($1.5 million). Two of them are also suspected of trying to sabotage an oil pipeline connecting the Bavarian city of Ingolstadt to the Italian port of Trieste.

The searches on Wednesday, accompanied by orders to freeze two bank accounts and other assets, were intended to gather evidence about Last Generation’s internal structure and financing. No arrests were made.

Last Generation has acknowledged that their protests are provocative, but argues that by causing friction they can encourage debate in society against climate change.

See also  "Goodbye Lover" Sun Yi changes to KK Zhang He Guo Keyu gets KK God assists

“Nationwide raid #completemadness” the group tweeted on Wednesday. “Records in lobbying groups and freezing of government fossil (fuel) money, by when?” he added.

You may also like

Neuquén and Río Negro await definitions

NetEase Cloud Music launches Dreamus Company and SLL...

Blue dollar today: minute by minute of this...

Rushdie: ‘I’m writing a book about my bombing’

Follow RÍO NEGRO RADIO live with all the...

Western pressure strengthens Moscow and Beijing ties

“The Journey Down Trilogy” is scheduled to land...

Video: Bolivian deputies ended up punching in Congress

analyze new date for the suspended public hearing

AMD Instinct MI300 details emerge, debuts in 2...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy