German police raid climate activists

BERLIN (AP) — Security forces raided 15 properties across Germany on Wednesday and seized assets in an investigation into climate activist group Last Generation, prosecutors said.

The Munich prosecutor’s office said it was investigating seven people between the ages of 22 and 38 suspected of belonging to or supporting a criminal organization. The investigation began after numerous criminal complaints received since mid-2022.

Last Generation members have blocked roads in various parts of Germany on several occasions in their efforts to pressure the government to crack down on climate change.

In recent weeks they have paralyzed traffic almost daily in Berlin, clinging to major intersections and highways. In the last year they have also attacked several exhibitions and artistic works

His tactics have drawn strong criticism. Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Monday that he believed “it is complete madness to stick to a painting or on the street.”

Prosecutors said the suspects are accused of organizing and fomenting a campaign to “finance more criminal offences” for the group and raise at least 1.4 million euros ($1.5 million). Two of them are also suspected of trying to sabotage an oil pipeline connecting the Bavarian city of Ingolstadt to the Italian port of Trieste.

The searches on Wednesday, accompanied by orders to freeze two bank accounts and other assets, were intended to gather evidence about Last Generation’s internal structure and financing. No arrests were made.

Last Generation has acknowledged that their protests are provocative, but argues that by causing friction they can encourage debate in society against climate change.

“Nationwide raid #completemadness” the group tweeted on Wednesday. “Records in lobbying groups and freezing of government fossil (fuel) money, by when?” he added.