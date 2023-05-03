Home » German police raid Italian mafia
BERLIN (AP) — Police detained suspects and searched several properties in Germany Wednesday morning in a major operation targeting a branch of the ‘ndrangheta, an Italian criminal organization.

More than 1,000 agents searched dozens of homes, offices and businesses in the states of Bavaria, North Rhine-Westphalia and Rhineland-Palatinate, according to a statement from the prosecutor’s office.

Some 30 suspects with outstanding warrants were arrested.

“Among other things, the defendants are charged with money laundering, organized tax evasion, organized business fraud and drug smuggling,” said a statement from the state criminal investigation office in North Rhine-Westphalia.

The raids were part of a larger joint investigation with Europol and included simultaneous operations against the group in Belgium, France, Italy, Portugal and Spain, the statement said.

