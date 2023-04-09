Presented as a tribute to the brand’s beginnings and an ongoing interest in the relationship between art and fashion GESTUZ the Autumn Winter 2023 collection on February 2nd at 4pm in the renowned Thorvaldsens Museum. Thorvaldsens Museum is the first public museum in Denmark, opened in 1848 and dedicating its premises to the exhibition of giant marble sculptures. Under the title DARK DESIRE Creative Director Sanne Sehested shows a darker and more sexual version of the GESTUZ muse at Copenhagen Fashion Week AW23. A muse who is not constrained by a specific age, size, or conception of femininity, but whose common trait is extravagance.

GESTUZ Autumn Winter 2023 Collection

Rich materials, somber colors and a black expanse on the mood board: the collection tries to give the classic women’s look a modern and at the same time vintage twist. Tailored suits meet maxi dresses, leather is mixed with glittery pieces, long, heavy coats are worn with almost nothing underneath. All accented with heavy jewelry and vampire lips. Inspired by the shape of the female body and with an eye on the world of lingerie, suits are fitted with corsages, delicate lace dresses are styled under large coats, laces are used in leather and silk at the same time.

Sexy meets business

The collection is an unapologetic statement that women should be able to dress as masculine or feminine as they want without it limiting their power. Contrast is once again a focal point of the collection. Sexy meets business, oversized is mixed with fitted cuts, and retro fits and defined shoulders are transformed into modern styling. A dark color palette with a base of black, bottle green, brown and dark reds is explored. The darker colors are accentuated by strong pink, creamy beige and various shades of denim.

Sanne Sehested said of her collection: “Extravagant was the first word that appeared on our design board. I wanted to create a rich and sexy appeal that would complement both the darkness of the colors and the darkness of the winter season perfectly. I orientated myself on very classic elements and unusual dresses, but with a new approach. I wanted to get to the bottom of the topic of “sexuality” and discover new ways of approaching it. Traditional female fashion elements such as lace, showing skin and tight fits are often judged as vulgar or too girly. I didn’t want to hide those things, I wanted to incorporate them into the looks.”

The show will again include a curated selection of “See Now, Buy Now” items that will be available on the website shortly after the show.

Author: fsb/PR – Photos: James Cochrane

GESTUZ Autumn Winter 2023 Collection Fotos