Get a Closer Look at Billie Eilish x Nike Air Force 1 Low

Get a Closer Look at Billie Eilish x Nike Air Force 1 Low

After Billie Eilish’s collaboration with Nike debuted with the Air Force 1 High, the two sides will work together to create the latest joint shoe, the Air Force 1 Low. The Billie Eilish x Nike Air Force 1 Low will be available in “Mushroom” and “Sequoia” colorways, both of which are finished in monochrome. Unlike the regular leather upper, Billie Eilish chose to use an irregular patchwork to form the upper, which can also be seen with deliberately exposed stitching details. Its iconic Blohsh logo appears on the metal buckle of the shoelace and on the shoe box, which is also printed with the lyrics “It’s hard to stop once it starts.” from the song “Billie Bossa Nova”

Billie Eilish x Nike Air Force 1 Low “Mushroom” and “Sequoia” release date has not yet been announced, interested readers may wish to pay more attention to relevant news.

