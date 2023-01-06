Home Entertainment Get a Closer Look at the Nike Air Max Scorpion with Leg Sleeves
Entertainment

Get a Closer Look at the Nike Air Max Scorpion with Leg Sleeves

by admin
Get a Closer Look at the Nike Air Max Scorpion with Leg Sleeves

The newest member of the Nike Air Max family, Air Max Scorpion, quickly gained attention with its bold outline of the full palm air cushion sole, Chenille Flyknit upper and other designs after its debut. Considering the winter climate, outdoor practicality, and wearing options, etc., it will be launched again this time. The latest silhouette, complete with knee-high leg sleeve accessories, continues to expand sneaker possibilities through Gorpcore style.

With the announcement of a variety of new works, I believe that there is no need to say much about the brilliance of the Air Max Scorpion. This time, it also maintains the same structure and debuts in white, brown, and blue with metal details; as for the leg sleeves, it is decorated with Made of windproof fabric with a digital Swoosh pattern, it is designed to keep the legs dry. In addition to adding buttons on the side for easy use, additional buckles and straps that can be connected to the shoes are added. Two pieces on the upper foot You can feel the effect of heightening and warmth at the same time.

The Nike Air Max Scorpion with Leg Sleeves style may be available through Nike and select retailers in the next few weeks. No price information has been received yet, but given that the standard Air Max Scorpion is priced at $250, the iteration with leg sleeves should be relatively High price, interested readers must pay attention to relevant information.

See also  Buggy returns: 'Otherwise Bud Spencer and Terence Hill would get mad'

You may also like

Barenboim is ill: he resigns as director of...

The Beijing News – Good news never stops

Farewell to Marilyn Stafford, the photographer who made...

Explosive models will be released every month in...

The Ioniq 5 robotaxi show. The future according...

Tech-Art’s annual content list released for the first...

Zf effect, car cameras ready for autonomous driving

How the zodiac signs with catastrophe in 2023...

Ces in Las Vegas, the car with a...

The shocking claims made in Prince Harry’s ‘The...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy