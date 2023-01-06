The newest member of the Nike Air Max family, Air Max Scorpion, quickly gained attention with its bold outline of the full palm air cushion sole, Chenille Flyknit upper and other designs after its debut. Considering the winter climate, outdoor practicality, and wearing options, etc., it will be launched again this time. The latest silhouette, complete with knee-high leg sleeve accessories, continues to expand sneaker possibilities through Gorpcore style.

With the announcement of a variety of new works, I believe that there is no need to say much about the brilliance of the Air Max Scorpion. This time, it also maintains the same structure and debuts in white, brown, and blue with metal details; as for the leg sleeves, it is decorated with Made of windproof fabric with a digital Swoosh pattern, it is designed to keep the legs dry. In addition to adding buttons on the side for easy use, additional buckles and straps that can be connected to the shoes are added. Two pieces on the upper foot You can feel the effect of heightening and warmth at the same time.

The Nike Air Max Scorpion with Leg Sleeves style may be available through Nike and select retailers in the next few weeks. No price information has been received yet, but given that the standard Air Max Scorpion is priced at $250, the iteration with leg sleeves should be relatively High price, interested readers must pay attention to relevant information.