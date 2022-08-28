Article source: Aili Fashion Network

Original title: “Retrieve Lost Collagen” is a highlighter ten years younger!

Author: Bai Xiaozhuo

With the loss of collagen with age, facial fillers have become a must-have anti-aging method for many women in their 30+40+ age groups. Retrieve the lost collagen, a disc of highlighter hits the three-dimensional face, the effect is better than filling!

Facial depression is mainly reflected in the depression at the base of the nose, and the facial lines appear to be not smooth enough from the side. The cheekbones are raised to the nose and slowly sunken. Therefore, it will also look more obvious with nasolabial lines and eye bags, which is quite old.

Light-colored concealer to brighten nasolabial lines

The sunken part of the nasal base is often accompanied by nasolabial folds, and one stripe is ten years old. This is partly due to the texture caused by the expression, so it is more recommended to use a light-colored concealer with a higher moisturizing degree than a powder highlighter.

For eye bags, you also choose to use concealer to brighten and fill, paint the concealer on the deepest depression of the texture, and then use an eye shadow brush or concealer brush to slowly smudge it out. Brighten with a light concealer for a very natural finish.

Highlights and brightens facial depressions

In addition to the need to fill in the lines, repairing the sunken face can also improve the smoothness of the face. You can choose a matte highlight (less shiny), and draw an arc from the highest point of the cheekbones to the concave part of the nose.

Then use the eyeshadow brush to smudge the highlights “inward” to brighten the entire face and the sunken parts of the nose base. Be careful not to exceed your cheekbones with highlights*, this method will brighten your face very naturally.

In this way, it can be seen that the alar part of the nose is flat at the moment, but after brightening it becomes very smooth, as if the apple muscle has been improved at once. The modification of the nasolabial eye bags in the early stage also makes the whole makeup look more natural. The secret to being 10 years younger, highlights are really a treasure.

【Editor’s Choice】

Charlotte Tilbury Love Favorite Brightening Palette – Luminous Shade

Recommended reason: The all-in-one makeup palette, contains 7 colors, consisting of 3 colors of eye shadow, setting powder, blush, highlighter, and contouring. The new diamond filter shimmer texture, perfectly fit the skin.

BobbiBrown Bright Color Palette No. 1

Price: 480RMB/8g

Recommended reason: With pearl white and champagne powder, the two-color flow creates a fairy light, and one touch brings a natural and transparent water light. Soft and fine powder, fit the skin without showing pores. Effectively three-dimensional facial features, enhance facial contours, and the overall makeup look instantly “pop”!

Little Odin “The Sculptor” High Gloss Contouring Plate

Price: RMB189/23.5g

Recommended reason: Two kinds of textures can be used in one plate, plastic “soft pottery” + silky “pottery powder”, which is smooth and sticky, and does not fly. It generally meets the needs of Asian skin tones, and the transparent highlights naturally brighten without false white.

Zara Face Palette

Price: RMB 159

Recommended reason: This three-piece set of bronzer powder, blusher and highlighter powder does not pick skin tone, versatile makeup look, flexible matching, to create the desired makeup effect.

MAOGEPING·LIGHT·Mao Geping·Light Rhythm Two-tone Concealer

Price: RMB330/4g

Recommended reason: The two-tone blend of red and light bright colors is specially designed according to the skin characteristics of Asian women. The creamy paste is silky and dense. It is specially added with skin nourishing ingredients. It is light and moisturizing while ensuring high concealer. Delicate look of makeup.