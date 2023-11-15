Get Ready to Salsa: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico Special Brings the Rhythm and Flavor

The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico special is back and this time, it’s all about salsa. The 31-year tradition of the special is being dedicated to the popular musical genre for the first time, promising excellent dancing, music, and visual resources.

María Cristina González, executive vice president of the Corporate Communications and Public Affairs group, explained at a press conference that the special is a gift to the community, aiming to promote education, culture, and the importance of family unity through music.

Scheduled to air on Sunday, December 3 at 8:00 pm, the special promises to be a complete experience for viewers with five notable reasons to tune in. The selection of mature and young voices offers a diverse representation of the evolution of salsa, including both new and experienced artists.

The musical journey in the special will captivate viewers as it offers a historical journey through the genre. With titles such as “Conciencia,” “La Rueda,” and “Valió la Pena,” the music invites people to dance and enjoy the rhythm of salsa regardless of where they are.

In addition to the music, the special offers historical context and an audiovisual story about the origin and impact of salsa, featuring important figures and groups who shaped the genre.

The Banco Popular special also features rare visuals, including old footage that few have seen, and current imagery that illustrates the global influence of salsa. There are also some surprising appearances and curiosities, including a special interpretation of salsa by Rafa Pabón and cameos by comedian Otilio Warrington “Bizcocho” and salsero Willie Colón.

As always, the proceeds from the special will be directed to musical programs for children and young people supported by the Banco Popular Foundation. With all of these elements in place, “Salsa, flavor, and evolution” is set to be an unforgettable experience for all who tune in.

