Retirees and pensioners affiliated with AMONG who do not have prepaid medical coverage maintain access during this current year to an updated list of 167 free medicinesinvolving 3600 trademark featuresresponding to the appropriate treatment for the frequent pathologies of the elderly population.

news news–summary news–55-81″>



For nearly four years, the benefit has reached some 4 million affiliates, which implies savings for them, on average, of about 8,500 pesos a month on medicines. The formulary includes the active principles of drugs, which become free access commercial uses.

At the same time, there is free medication for special treatmentssuch as oncological or those derived from diabetes, and of exceptional track for specific pathologies.

Regarding the formulary, affiliated people over 60 without prepaid medical coverage will be able to go to the pharmacy and pick up the medicines with these incorporated components for free by presenting ID and credential.

With the addition of the virtual recipes, it is no longer necessary to take the paper to the pharmacy; rather, the system itself enables the pharmacist to access itcomputer by means of, to know the information about the medication.

It should be noted that the drugs contemplated they are the same for two yearswhen the benefit was enabled.

PAMI 2023

Next, we review the list of free medicines covered by PAMI during these months of 2023. It is about 167 free access medicines that make up the vade mecum.

A

Acenocumarol

Acetazolamida

Acetylsalicylic, ac.

Acyclovir

alendronate

Allopurinol

Aluminum, hydr. + magnesium, hydr.

Amantadina

Amiodarone

Amlodipine

Amlodipine+ losartan, potassium

Amoxicillin

Amoxicillin + clavulanic acid.

Atenolol

Atorvastatin

Atorvastatin + ezetimibe

Azithromycin

B

Benznidazol

Betamethasone

Betametasona + gentamic.+ miconazol

Betamethasone + salicylic acid.

Pay attention

Bismuth, hydroxide+ pectin

Bisoprolol

Brimonidina

Brimonidina + timolol

Budesonide

Budesonide + formoterol

C

Calcium, carbonate

Calcium, citrate

carbamazepine

Carbomer

Carvedilol

cephalexin

ceftriaxone

Cefuroxima

Cetirizine

Cincocaine, chlorh.+ asoc.

Ciprofloxacin

Clarithromycin

clindamycin

Clobetasol

Clopidogrel

Chlorpromazine

Chlorthalidone

Clotrimazole

Coaltar+urea+allantoin

codeine+paracetamol

colchicine

D

Desloratadina

Dexamethasone

digoxin

Diltiazem

Dorzolamida

Dorzolamida + timolol

doxycycline

Dutasteride

E

enalapril

Enalapril + hydrochlorothiazide

Erythromycin

Escitalopram

Spironolactone

Estriol

Ezetimibe + simvastatin

F

Distraction

Fenilefrina + tropicamida

Phenytoin

Phenobarbital

Phenoxymethylpenicillin

Finasteride

Flecainida

fluconazole

Fludrocortisona

fluoxetine

Fluticasona

Fluticasona + salmeterol

Folico, evil.

Furosemide

Fusidico, evil.

G

gentamicin

H

Haloperidol

hydrochlorothiazide

Hydrochlorothiazide+amiloride

hydrocortisone

Hydroxychloroquine

Hydroxypropylmethylcellulose

Iron, polymaltosate

iron, sulfate

Iron + folic, acid.

I

Ibuprofen

Just like that

Indapamid

ipratropium bromide

Isosorbide, dinitrato

Isosorbide, mononitrato

Ivermectin

K

Ketoconazole

L

lactulose

Lamotrigine

Latanoprost

Levodopa + benserazida

Levodopa+ carbidopa

levothyroxine

lidocaine + hydrocortisone

A liturgy

Lisinopril

Lisinopril + hydrochlorothiazide

lithium carbonate

plantain + sennosides a and b

loperamide

losartan

Losartan + hydrochlorothiazide

M

Magnesium, valproate

Mebendazole

Meprednisona

Methadone

Methimazole

metoclopramide

Metoprolol

Methotrexate

Metronidazole

Miconazole

Minocycline

Morphine hydrochloride

In pyrocina

N

naproxen

Neomycin

Nicotine

nystatin

Nitrofurantoína

O

Omeprazole

What are you doing?

P

Pantoprazole

Paracetamol

Benzathine penicillin g

Permethrin

Potassium gluconate

prednisone

Pregabalin

Promestriene

Propafenone

Propranolol

Psyllium

Q

Quetiapine

R

Refamycin

rifampicin

Risperidone

Rosuvastatina

Rosuvastatina+ ezetimibe

S

Salbutamol

Salbutamol+ ipratropio,br.

sertraline

Simvastatin

sodium divalproex

Sulfametoxazol+ trimetoprima

Sulfasalazina

T

Tamsulosina

Terazosina

timolol, maleate

Tobramicina (50)

Topiramate

Tramadol

Triamcinolone

V

Valproico, evil.

Valsartan toe

Valsartan + hydrochlorothiazide

Verapamil

Vit.b12

news news–summary news–55-81″>





