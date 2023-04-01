Retirees and pensioners affiliated with AMONG who do not have prepaid medical coverage maintain access during this current year to an updated list of 167 free medicinesinvolving 3600 trademark featuresresponding to the appropriate treatment for the frequent pathologies of the elderly population.
For nearly four years, the benefit has reached some 4 million affiliates, which implies savings for them, on average, of about 8,500 pesos a month on medicines. The formulary includes the active principles of drugs, which become free access commercial uses.
At the same time, there is free medication for special treatmentssuch as oncological or those derived from diabetes, and of exceptional track for specific pathologies.
Regarding the formulary, affiliated people over 60 without prepaid medical coverage will be able to go to the pharmacy and pick up the medicines with these incorporated components for free by presenting ID and credential.
With the addition of the virtual recipes, it is no longer necessary to take the paper to the pharmacy; rather, the system itself enables the pharmacist to access itcomputer by means of, to know the information about the medication.
It should be noted that the drugs contemplated they are the same for two yearswhen the benefit was enabled.
PAMI 2023
Next, we review the list of free medicines covered by PAMI during these months of 2023. It is about 167 free access medicines that make up the vade mecum.
A
Acenocumarol
Acetazolamida
Acetylsalicylic, ac.
Acyclovir
alendronate
Allopurinol
Aluminum, hydr. + magnesium, hydr.
Amantadina
Amiodarone
Amlodipine
Amlodipine+ losartan, potassium
Amoxicillin
Amoxicillin + clavulanic acid.
Atenolol
Atorvastatin
Atorvastatin + ezetimibe
Azithromycin
B
Benznidazol
Betamethasone
Betametasona + gentamic.+ miconazol
Betamethasone + salicylic acid.
Pay attention
Bismuth, hydroxide+ pectin
Bisoprolol
Brimonidina
Brimonidina + timolol
Budesonide
Budesonide + formoterol
C
Calcium, carbonate
Calcium, citrate
carbamazepine
Carbomer
Carvedilol
cephalexin
ceftriaxone
Cefuroxima
Cetirizine
Cincocaine, chlorh.+ asoc.
Ciprofloxacin
Clarithromycin
clindamycin
Clobetasol
Clopidogrel
Chlorpromazine
Chlorthalidone
Clotrimazole
Coaltar+urea+allantoin
codeine+paracetamol
colchicine
D
Desloratadina
Dexamethasone
digoxin
Diltiazem
Dorzolamida
Dorzolamida + timolol
doxycycline
Dutasteride
E
enalapril
Enalapril + hydrochlorothiazide
Erythromycin
Escitalopram
Spironolactone
Estriol
Ezetimibe + simvastatin
F
Distraction
Fenilefrina + tropicamida
Phenytoin
Phenobarbital
Phenoxymethylpenicillin
Finasteride
Flecainida
fluconazole
Fludrocortisona
fluoxetine
Fluticasona
Fluticasona + salmeterol
Folico, evil.
Furosemide
Fusidico, evil.
G
gentamicin
H
Haloperidol
hydrochlorothiazide
Hydrochlorothiazide+amiloride
hydrocortisone
Hydroxychloroquine
Hydroxypropylmethylcellulose
Iron, polymaltosate
iron, sulfate
Iron + folic, acid.
I
Ibuprofen
Just like that
Indapamid
ipratropium bromide
Isosorbide, dinitrato
Isosorbide, mononitrato
Ivermectin
K
Ketoconazole
L
lactulose
Lamotrigine
Latanoprost
Levodopa + benserazida
Levodopa+ carbidopa
levothyroxine
lidocaine + hydrocortisone
A liturgy
Lisinopril
Lisinopril + hydrochlorothiazide
lithium carbonate
plantain + sennosides a and b
loperamide
losartan
Losartan + hydrochlorothiazide
M
Magnesium, valproate
Mebendazole
Meprednisona
Methadone
Methimazole
metoclopramide
Metoprolol
Methotrexate
Metronidazole
Miconazole
Minocycline
Morphine hydrochloride
In pyrocina
N
naproxen
Neomycin
Nicotine
nystatin
Nitrofurantoína
O
Omeprazole
What are you doing?
P
Pantoprazole
Paracetamol
Benzathine penicillin g
Permethrin
Potassium gluconate
prednisone
Pregabalin
Promestriene
Propafenone
Propranolol
Psyllium
Q
Quetiapine
R
Refamycin
rifampicin
Risperidone
Rosuvastatina
Rosuvastatina+ ezetimibe
S
Salbutamol
Salbutamol+ ipratropio,br.
sertraline
Simvastatin
sodium divalproex
Sulfametoxazol+ trimetoprima
Sulfasalazina
T
Tamsulosina
Terazosina
timolol, maleate
Tobramicina (50)
Topiramate
Tramadol
Triamcinolone
V
Valproico, evil.
Valsartan toe
Valsartan + hydrochlorothiazide
Verapamil
Vit.b12
