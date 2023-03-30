The National University of Río Negro (UNRN) enabled the registration of UPAMI courseswhich will be delivered in the Alto Valle and Valle Medio headquarters of Roca. Proposal It is intended for retirees and pensioners, who are affiliated with the social work.

It is predicted that Courses start during the second week of Aprily They will be dictated virtually and also in person at Roca and Choele Choel.

UPAMI is recognized for being a comprehensive program that creates a specific university space for the elderly, with the aim of promote personal growth, improve the quality of life and make equal opportunities effective for the development of cultural and vocational values.

So, enables the acquisition of skills and abilities to face new demands, recover and value personal knowledge and social participation to face new challenges, contributing to a better quality of life for the beneficiaries.

One by one, the list of UPAMI courses taught at the UNRN

Virtual courses:

* english for travelers: Friday 5:30 p.m.

* Conversations in English: martes 16hs

* Italian language and culture (Levels 1, 2 and 3): Level 1: Monday and Wednesday 4:00 p.m.; Level 2: Tuesday and Thursday 6:00 p.m.; Level 3: Monday and Wednesday 6:00 p.m.

* PAMI Tech: Monday 2:30 p.m.

* Read Theater: Level 1: Monday 8:30 a.m.; Level 2: Wednesday 8:30 a.m.

* Advanced Outfit Design: martes 14hs.

* naturist practices: Wednesday 7:30 p.m.

face-to-face courses in Choele Choel:

* english for travelers: Monday and Friday 2:00 p.m. In Las Bardas Library, Carlos Peralta 215.

* Portuguese for travelers: Monday and Friday 3:00 p.m. In Las Bardas Library, Carlos Peralta 215.

* Office, social networks and virtual meetings: Monday and Friday 4:00 p.m. In Las Bardas Library, Carlos Peralta 215.

face-to-face courses in Roca:

* Portuguese: Monday 1:00 p.m. In the UNRN academic building, United States 750.

* Grow old with healthy bonds: Tuesday 4:00 p.m. In the UNRN academic building, United States 750.

* Initial clothing design: Wednesday 2:00 p.m. UNRN Academic Building, US 750.

