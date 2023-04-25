Get to know the yacht with which Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez sail in Europe

In the last weeks, Georgina Rodríguez was able to captivate everyone due to the success of her reality show on Netflix, where she shows in detail what her “eccentric and luxurious” look like life next to Cristiano Ronaldo, the star of European football. However, in recent weeks, the couple has been the subject of analysis after having shown on their social networks their incredible boat, which they use to tour the different European beaches at the beginning of this summer 2023.

In 2021, Cristiano Ronaldo acquired the boat for a value of 6 million euros, and in recent days, Georgina Rodríguez, describes it as one of her best memories. “That summer afternoon we went to buy our boat. And that photo of that magical summer,” says the Portuguese couple along with several images of them and their children on the spectacular boat, where they usually spend the summer along the coast.

Following their wishes, the couple visited the Azimut factory last summer, a company specializing in the manufacture of luxury yachts, where they were impressed by the model, Azimut Grande 27, valued at 5.6 million euros, not counting the extras. Name? By the meters in length of the luxurious ship.

The yacht presents a bold design on the outside, with large terraces on various levels and sides, whose large windows provide a large amount of natural light inside. At the top of the boat, there is a solarium equipped with a jacuzzi, while on the deck there is a bar with high chairs to enjoy a walk in the sea.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s ship has features such as a shipowner’s suite with panoramic glass, four bedrooms, five bathrooms, surprising speed for its size, a chill-out area and a host of luxuries that make it perfect for enjoying the crystal clear waters of the Balearic Islands summer after summer.

The ship’s main stateroom occupies the entire deck, giving a feeling of spaciousness and comfort. In addition, the large number of windows that go from floor to ceiling provide a unique luminosity, it includes a large dressing room with special cabinets to store valuable accessories and luxurious watches.

The additional rooms are located on different decks and are connected by a spiral staircase. These cabins offer the option of single or double beds, equipped with built-in wardrobes to make the most of the space available in the room. The cabinets are designed to complement the general aesthetics of the boat, providing a cozy and elegant environment.

In the living room, you can appreciate the elegance and comfort provided by the furniture, designed to comfortably accommodate 10 people. The selected color palette conveys a feeling of sophistication and exclusivity, in line with the prestigious Azimut brand.

The details, the weakness of Georgina Rodríguez

Beyond the value of the boat itself, what really stands out are the small details and accessories that came with it, as can be seen on the Spanish company’s Instagram profile. Among these, the Dior cushions and trivets stand out, as well as the Louis Vuitton towels, valued at 700 euros.

Although the acquisition of the luxury boat is just one of the many assets that Cristiano Ronaldo and his partner enjoy with their children, for the player the most important thing is not the brand cushions, but rather having the necessary elements to be able to train even during their free days.

