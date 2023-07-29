Get Your Tickets Now: Grupo Firme Live in Concert at the National Stadium

Tickets Still Available for Grupo Firme Concert in Costa Rica

(CRHoy.com) – If you are one of the people who wants to sing songs like “Felicidades,” “Ya Supérame,” and “Que Onda Perdida,” among others, together with Grupo Firme in the concert that they will give tomorrow in the country, take note because tickets are still available.

This concert is part of the “Grupo Firme y sus amigos” tour, where they will be visiting other countries such as Colombia, Nicaragua, and Honduras, among others.

The concert will take place tomorrow, Saturday, July 29, at the National Stadium in La Sabana.

“There are only a few hours left for the fans of Grupo Firme to enjoy the concert tomorrow Saturday, there are still some tickets left at Platea y Sombra. Tomorrow there will be food trucks. Hay locations where alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages will be available. The rest of the locations are non-alcoholic beverages. The production is working on the last details for this concert that promises many hours of music and entertainment at the National Stadium, of which the doors will open to the public at 3 pm. We recommend you to enter early so you can enjoy and take your space calmly,” indicated the producer Move Concerts to CRHoy.com.

The stalls sector has a price of 59,700 colones and shade with 47,900 colones. While the rest of the locations are already sold out.

