Getdown Services Release ‘Get Back Jamie’ | Niche Music

England/Bristol Manchester based duo Getdown Services have released their new single ‘Get Back Jamie’ on Breakfast Records on August 3rd!

Getdown Services is a duo of Josh Law and Ben Sadler. A band with an eclectic style and humor, he has already performed with Personal Trainer, Saloon Dion, Public Body and The Bug Club.

‘Get Back Jamie’ will be included in their debut album ‘Crisps’ scheduled for release on November 9th. It’s a lounge-oriented funky song, but it doesn’t feel particularly comfortable or fun, and it’s interesting to see how they’re going through it with a straight face. Also, the concept of the song is interesting.

“Jamie Oliver is a celebrity that everyone knows but no one really likes. You never meet someone who goes, “Oh I love Jamie Oliver”. I was thinking about this once when I was watching Jamie’s 15 Minute meals.” – Josh Law

Live Dates

SAT 7 OCT // Manchester – YES Basement

WED 11 OCT // Newport – Le Pub // Supporting The Bug Club

TUE 17 OCT // Bath – Moles // Supporting The Bug Club

FRI 27 // Ipswich – The Baths // Supporting The Bug Club

SAT 28 // Northampton – The Black Prince // Supporting The Bug Club

Posted on 2023.08.05

