GGGOLDDD – I Let My Hair Grow

The latecomer standalone single I Let My Hair Grow gives the opportunity to point out retrospectively at this point that GGGOLDDD with This Shame Should Not Be Mine and the associated Roadburn-Document 2022 was able to post two very fine publications.

In the year after these two records and the previous quasi-renaming follows I Let My Hair Grow a surprisingly simply knitted, simply catchy number tinkered with darkwave, synth and art pop, whose lasting appeal is likely to be more of a manageable half-life.

Still, it’s nice how GGGOLDDD a somber gene Bat for Lashes-meets-Ioanna Gika builds a shimmering downward spiral modulated from the 80s, and lets it gently wallow in a beat bathed in distortion steam (which could turn to the dancefloor at any time – but, unfortunately, from a tension point of view, doesn’t do it), melancholy strumming evokes the longing for a quiet drama, and the really catchy, pulling hook without kitschy theatrics, but raises a bit of cosy, pleasing pathos – ultimately striving for an uplifting feeling.

„We are very happy to release a new song for our European tour with MONO. ‘I L et My Hair Grow’ deals with the aftermath of trauma, accepting discomfort and letting go of what I can’t control. It picks up where we left you with our last album: it’s time for some healing now.“ sums up Milena Eva, who wrote the single together with Thomas Sciarone and producer Tom Dalgety (The Cult, Ghost, Siouxsie, Opeth) has taken the forgiving accessibility of the idiosyncratic Dutchmen shown here well together: the almost four minutes of this surprise, which works well as a single single, offer a successful appendix (but really lacking surprising corners and edges). This Shame Should Not Be Mine.

I Let My Hair Grow by GGGOLDDD

