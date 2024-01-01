Ghanaian Woman Attempts to Break Guinness World Record by Singing for Five Days Straight

Ghanaian Woman Attempts to Break Guinness World Record by Singing for 5 Days Straight

In a bid to refresh the Guinness World Records, 33-year-old Afua Asantewaa from Ghana’s capital, Accra, attempted to break the record for the longest continuous singing time. The marathon singing session lasted for a total of 126 hours and 52 minutes, during which Asantewaa sang a selection of 125 songs from Ghanaian music history on repeat.

According to the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC), Asantewaa, a media personality and former beauty queen, started her challenge on Christmas Eve and continued singing non-stop for five days. She was allowed to rest for 5 minutes every hour or 20 minutes every 4 hours as per the guidelines of Guinness World Records.

The record Asantewaa was trying to break was set by Indian singer Sunil Waghmare in 2012, standing at 105 hours of continuous singing. The entire singing sequence was filmed and will be submitted to Guinness World Records for official certification.

Asantewaa, who is also a journalist, television producer, and entrepreneur, expressed her gratitude to the crowd who came to support her after completing the challenge. She mentioned that the marathon concert was aimed at inspiring women to step out of their comfort zone and seek new opportunities.

The event attracted a large number of people including celebrities from Ghana’s music industry, the country’s Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia, as well as actors and internet celebrities.

The official certification from Guinness World Records for Asantewaa’s record-breaking attempt is still pending, and the entire singing session will be evaluated based on eyewitness testimony and video evidence.

The singing marathon has left Asantewaa exhausted, but she remains hopeful that her effort will inspire others to achieve their goals. “When you put your mind to it, you can get it done,” she said.

Asantewaa’s attempt to break the world record has been a significant event, capturing the attention of many people, especially during the festive Christmas season.

