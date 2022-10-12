Home Entertainment Ghibli Park is ready to open on November 1st, a large number of scenes will be exposed_Opening_Official_Animation
Ghibli Park is ready to open on November 1st, a large number of scenes will be exposed

Ghibli Park is ready to open on November 1st, a large number of scenes will be exposed_Opening_Official_Animation
2022-10-12 11:06

Original title: Park Ghibli is ready to open on November 1, a large number of scenes have been exposed before the exhibition

Ghibli Park is ready to open on November 1, a large number of scenes have been exposed before the exhibition

The official theme park of Studio Ghibli, which has brought joy and emotion to countless audiences, Ghibli Park will officially open on November 1. The official pre-show media meeting was held a few days ago, and a large number of actual scenes were announced. Let’s have a sneak peek .

“Ghibli” animation studio was established in mid-1985. It was named by its famous animation director Hayao Miyazaki, which means that the season is hot in the Sahara Desert. The first phase of the theme park opened in three areas, namely “The Hill of Youth”, “Ghibli’s Big Warehouse” and “My Neighbor Totoro Forest”. In addition, “Ghost Village” and “Witch’s Valley” will open next year.

