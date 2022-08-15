Ghibli’s animated films always make people deeply fascinated, and even want to enter this fantasy world. Here’s your chance! Ghibli Park with the theme of Ghibli animation will be officially opened on November 1st. You can not only see the house where the two sisters live in “My Neighbor Totoro”, but also the wonderful world of the villain Arrietty. Are you looking forward to it?

The Valley of Witches area that will include recreatons from “Howl’s Moving Castle” and “Kiki’s Delivery Service.” Credit: Studio Ghibli



Fans of “My Neighbor Totoro,” “Kiki’s Delivery Service,” and other films from the legendary Studio Ghibli, will have a new destination to add to their travel bucket list later this year.

Ghibli Park, opening November 1 in Japan, will be a fever dream of a theme park for anyone who has ever watched the studio’s beautiful and often surreal animated films and wanted to step into the worlds they build.

The Ghibli canon is heavy on themes of nature, friendship, strong female characters, flying machines, destiny and bravery. Their aesthetic is naturalism meets steampunk, sprinkled with its own proprietary formula of magical realism.

Ghibli Park is located in Aichi Earth Expo Memorial Park, less than two hours from Kyoto by train. The theme park will be about 17.5 acres when completed. (One acre is roughly the size of a football field.)

Ghibli’s Grand Warehouse will house artifacts and exhibits from various films by the studio. Credit: Studio Ghibli



When it opens in November, three of the five planned areas will be ready. The main one is Ghibli’s Grand Warehouse, an indoor facility that will house artifacts and exhibits from films including the Robot Soldier from “Castle in the Sky,” the Catbus from “Totoro,” and another recreation out of the “The Secret World of Arrietty.”

A second area, “Hill of Youth,” features the antique shop from “Whisper of the Heart” and another recreation from “The Cat Returns.” And the third is Dondoko Forest with a full recreation of Satsuki and Mei’s house from “My Neighbor Totoro” and a Totoro-themed playground.

At right, a rendering of the Park’s recreation of the antique shop from “Whisper of the Heart.” Credit: Studio Ghibli



One of the two areas that will open later (“after 2023,” the park’s press office said) is Mononoke Village, referencing “Princess Mononoke” and her adventure among large forest animal gods.

The other is the Valley of Witches, which will include some parts from the trippy “Howl’s Moving Castle,” and the more sweet “Kiki’s Delivery Service,” about an earnest and hardworking young witch.

Mononoke Village will invoke a world with large forest animal gods. Credit: Studio Ghibli



If you go to Ghibli Park, don’t expect a Catbus roller coaster, Kiki’s broomstick “Avatar”-style adventure or a Ponyo Under the Sea ride. “Take a stroll, feel the wind, and discover the wonders,” the park’s site offers as an alternative.

Think immersion and prompts for imagination rather than pyrotechnics and stomach-turning thrills.

Tickets are available online as of August 10 for dates beginning November 1. Reservations are required, as there will not be day-of tickets sold.

You must buy separate tickets for each attraction you want to visit.

The most expensive of the three is Ghibli’s Large Warehouse. Tickets cost ¥2,000 ($15) for adults and ¥1,000 ($7.50) for children on weekdays. On weekends and holidays, that price is ¥2,500 ($19) for adults and ¥1,250 ($9) for kids.

English source: CNN

Translator & Editor: Dany