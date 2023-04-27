Home » “Ghosts in Venice” released a trailer for Detective Poirot to investigate again|Ghosts in Venice|Murder on the Orient Express_Sina Entertainment_Sina.com
"Ghosts in Venice" released a trailer for Detective Poirot to investigate again

by admin
“Ghosts in Venice” released a trailer for Detective Poirot to investigate again|Ghosts in Venice|Murder on the Orient Express_Sina Entertainment_Sina.com
The Ghost of Venice

Sina Entertainment News Beijing time on April 27th, according to foreign media reports, the follow-up of the new version of “Murder on the Orient Express” and “Tragedy on the Nile” is coming. The trailer for the new adaptation of Agatha’s suspenseful novel starring Kenneth Branagh “Ghosts in Venice” has been released, full of ghosts and murders…

Michelle Yeoh, Tina Fey, Jamie Dornan, Jude Hill (“Belfast”), Kelly Reilly (“Yellowstone”), Emma Laird (“The Mayor of Kingston”) “), Kyle Allen (“American Horror Story”), Camille Cotan (“Killing Eve”), Ali Khan, Ricardo Scamasio (“John Wick 2”) “), Branagh also continued to play the great detective Poirot and acted as director.

Based on Agatha’s novel Murder on All Hallows’ Eve, set in post-World War II Venice, on one eerie Halloween night, famous detective Hercule Poirot retires to the world‘s most glamorous city Living in self-imposed exile, he reluctantly attends a seance at a ruined and haunted palace, and when one of the guests is murdered, Poirot is drawn into a sinister world of shadows and secrets.

Branagh has cooperated with 20th Century Films after “Murder on the Orient Express” in 2017 and “Tragedy on the Nile” in 2022. Michael Green continues to write the screenplay, Ridley Scott, Simon Kinberg, Mark … Gordon, Judy Hoflund and others continue to serve as producers, and it will be released in North America on September 15.

